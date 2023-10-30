NZXT Partners with Bethesda Softworks for Starfield Gaming Products

NZXT is excited to announce a partnership with Bethesda Softworks to launch a line of Starfield-licensed gaming gear as part of the NZXT CRFT series. The full product lineup is slated to be released early next year but a preview of what's to come can be seen with the North American debut of the Starfield H5 Flow. Coming out worldwide in early 2024, a very limited quantity of the collectible Starfield H5 Flow case is available today exclusively in North America on NZXT.com as an upgrade option with a Player: Two prebuilt NZXT PC.
Blending the in-game design with real-world functionality, the Starfield H5 Flow case features a perforated front panel that allows for maximum airflow and tooless access to front and side panels for PC builders to easily get into their system. It comes with a dedicated fan on the bottom inside panel that is angled to cool a GPU and includes two pre-installed F120Q fans. For Starfield fans, it includes details like a Constellation insignia on the back of the case, as well as a colorful Constellation ribbon serving as a cable bar.
The full product line, including the Starfield H5 Flow, will be out early next year for Starfield fans around the world. The CRFT Starfield case is now available here with a purchase of a Player: Two prebuilt system. For more information or to be the first to know when the products are available, sign up for the NZXT newsletter.
Learn more about the NZXT CRFT Starfield collection at NZXT.com
NZXT CRFT Starfield Pre-Built PCs
Player: Two | CRFT 12 Edition
Key Specs:
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
32GB (2 x 16GB) 3200 MHz (max speed)
Price: $1,999.00
Learn more at the NZXT webshop