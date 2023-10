NZXT Partners with Bethesda Softworks for Starfield Gaming Products

Blending the in-game design with real-world functionality, the Starfield H5 Flow case features a perforated front panel that allows for maximum airflow and tooless access to front and side panels for PC builders to easily get into their system. It comes with a dedicated fan on the bottom inside panel that is angled to cool a GPU and includes two pre-installed F120Q fans. For Starfield fans, it includes details like a Constellation insignia on the back of the case, as well as a colorful Constellation ribbon serving as a cable bar.The full product line, including the Starfield H5 Flow, will be out early next year for Starfield fans around the world. The CRFT Starfield case is now available here with a purchase of a Player: Two prebuilt system. For more information or to be the first to know when the products are available, sign up for the NZXT newsletter.Learn more about the NZXT CRFT Starfield collection at NZXT.com Player: Two | CRFT 12 EditionKey Specs:AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800XNVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti32GB (2 x 16GB) 3200 MHz (max speed)Price: $1,999.00Learn more at the NZXT webshop