NZXT Presents C Series Power Supplies

NZXT presents the new C Series line of power supply units featuring 80PLUS Gold efficiency and fully modular cable design. The NZXT C Series is developed in partnership with Seasonic, one of the most highly regarded PSU manufacturers today. The NZXT C Series PSUs come with Zero RPM Fan mode that shuts off the fan under low-load conditions for silent operation. The NZXT C Series are built with high-quality components and is backed by a 10-year warranty. The NZXT C Series is available in 650W, 750W, and 850W variants.
Safe, Reliable, and Efficient PowerThe NZXT C series comes with 80PLUS Gold certification with efficiency exceeding 90% while at 50% load. Built with all-Japanese capacitors, the NZXT C series is built to last, and the included protections against over/under voltage, over-current, temperature, and short-circuits ensure the safety of your expensive gaming components.
Silent OperationA push of a button enables Zero RPM Fan mode, silencing the fan under low-load conditions. When needed, the 135mm fluid-dynamic bearing fan spins up to efficiently cool the PSU, keeping your system stable and running through even the most intense gaming session.
All the EssentialsThe NZXT C series fits any case conforming to the ATX standard with the C750 and C650 support high-performance NVIDIA and Radeon graphics cards while the C850 can support multi-GPU configurations.
Built for BuildersThe modular design lets you use only the cables you need, ensuring easier installation, and less clutter. The sleeved main cables look great and resist heat damage as well as fraying, delivering greater durability and longevity.
Peace of MindThe NZXT C Series is covered with a 10-year warranty along with world-class service and support for a worry-free gaming experience.
Pricing and Availability
The NZXT C Series power supplies are now available for pre-order at NZXT.com, available worldwide by February 2020. MSRP as listed below:
NZXT C650: $109.99 USD
NZXT C750: $119.99 USD
NZXT C850: $129.99 USD