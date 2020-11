NZXT Presents H510i Mass Effect Limited-Edition Chassis

NZXT H510i Mass Effect Chassis Features

Smart Device V2 for lighting and fan controlTwo RGB lighting channels and three fan channelsUSB 3.1 Gen2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panelIconic cable management bar and uninterrupted tempered-glass side panelCable routing kit with pre-installed channels and strapsTwo NZXT Aer F120mm fans includedBuilt-in mounting bracket vertical GPU installationTwo-sided Paragon/Renegade charm includedThe NZXT H510i Mass Effect limited-edition chassis is now available at NZXT.com forUS$199.99.