NZXT Presents H510i Mass Effect Limited-Edition Chassis

NZXT and BioWare presents its latest addition to their NZXT CRFT cases -the NZXT H510i Mass Effect edition chassis. The H510i Mass Effect is a limited-edition chassis, built with N7 protective gear, featuring a kinetic armour theme and the iconic N7 logo and stripe. A two-sided charm enables you to display your true colours with the choice of either a Paragon or Renegade logo.
The NZXT H510i Mass Effect edition chassis features a removable front bracket designed to support radiators up to 280mm. The chassis also has an integrated reservoir mount for custom-loop liquid cooling systems. A pair of NZXT Aer F 120mm cooling fans offer optimal internal airflow. The H510i Mass Effect chassis comes with a durable charm that users can display on the front of the chassis, it has the Paragon and Renegade logo on opposite sides.
NZXT H510i Mass Effect Chassis FeaturesSmart Device V2 for lighting and fan control
Two RGB lighting channels and three fan channels
USB 3.1 Gen2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel
Iconic cable management bar and uninterrupted tempered-glass side panel
Cable routing kit with pre-installed channels and straps
Two NZXT Aer F120mm fans included
Built-in mounting bracket vertical GPU installation
Two-sided Paragon/Renegade charm included
Pricing and Availability
The NZXT H510i Mass Effect limited-edition chassis is now available at NZXT.com for
US$199.99.