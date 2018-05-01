NZXT Presents Limited Edition CRFT 06 H510 Siege Chassis

NZXT presents its latest limited edition CRFT chassis the NZXT H510 Siege. Created in partnership with Ubisoft, the limited edition NZXT H510 Siege case allows you to display both your PC components and your operation readiness. This case is themed like a barricade and features a Tom Clancys Rainbox Six Siege logo on the front panel. The sixth entrant in NZXTs limited-edition series of licensed gaming products, CRFT 06 H510 Siege brings the iconic in-game barricade to your gaming station.
We are very honoured to be working with Ubisoft to create an H510 based on the immensely popular Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Siege, says Johnny Hou, founder, and CEO of NZXT. Around our offices, Rainbow Six Siege has a passionate group of players. That is why we consulted with them when designing this latest CRFT product to ensure that this would be a case that fans appreciate.
A special edition breaching NZXT Puck and 6 Logo charm are included with every CRFT 06 H510 Siege. NZXT will only be producing 500 units of this limited-edition case.
CRFT 06 H510 Siege Exclusive FeaturesLimited-edition NZXT H510 themed after Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Siege
Illuminated 6 Logo on the front panel
Side panels designed to replicate the in-game wall barricade
Exclusive special-edition breaching NZXT Puck and 6 Logo Charm
NZXT H510 Main FeaturesModern design and builder-friendly features
USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel
Premium all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aesthetic
Tempered glass side panel to showcase your build
Wire management made easy with an intuitive, patent-pending cable management system
Simplified water-cooling installation using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations
Pricing and Availability
The NZXT CRFT 06 H510 Siege Limited Edition mid-tower ATX chassis is now available at the NZXT Store for US$249.99.
Source: NZXT.com