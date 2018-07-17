NZXT Presents Revised Internal USB Hub

NZXT today announces the newest iteration of their internal USB hub. The new NZXT Internal USB Hub (Gen 3) improves over the previous generation by adding an additional internal USB 2.0 port for expanded connectivity and replaces its power source from Molex to SATA power. Its compact size, built-in magnets, and included 3M double-sided tape allows for an easy installation in tight spaces in any chassis. The NZXT Internal USB Hub (Gen 3) provides additional internal USB ports for components such as the NZXT Kraken Z53, NZXT RGB and Fan Controller, and NZXT E850 Digital power supply.

Key Features

Expanded Compatibility
Four internal USB 2.0 ports and 1 port for connection to the motherboard

Truly Compact
Works great with any PC and designed to be easily hidden away

Stable Power
SATA power connection provides a stable power source

Simple Installation
User-friendly installation with a magnetic body and 3M dual lock tapes for mounting

Specifications
Dimensions: 41mm x 82mm x 20mm (with pins), 41mm x 82mm x 14mm (without pins)
Material: Plastic, PCB, Magnets
Mounting: Magnets, 3M Dual Lock
Connections: 1 x USB 2.0 Header, 1 x SATA
Input Channel Voltage: 5V DC
Warranty: 2 Years


Pricing and Availability
The NZXT Internal USB Hub (Gen 3) is now available at NZXT.com and partner resellers for US$22.99.

