NZXT Presents Revised Internal USB Hub

Key Features

Specifications

Dimensions: 41mm x 82mm x 20mm (with pins), 41mm x 82mm x 14mm (without pins)

Material: Plastic, PCB, Magnets

Mounting: Magnets, 3M Dual Lock

Connections: 1 x USB 2.0 Header, 1 x SATA

Input Channel Voltage: 5V DC

Warranty: 2 Years

Four internal USB 2.0 ports and 1 port for connection to the motherboardWorks great with any PC and designed to be easily hidden awaySATA power connection provides a stable power sourceUser-friendly installation with a magnetic body and 3M dual lock tapes for mountingThe NZXT Internal USB Hub (Gen 3) is now available at NZXT.com and partner resellers for US$22.99.