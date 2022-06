NZXT Presents Signal HD60 and 4K30 External Capture Cards

NZXT Signal 4K30 Capture Card Features

NZXT Signal HD60 Capture Card Features

- Record video content at 4K resolution with 30 frames per second from your console, mobile device, PC, or camera to share with your audience- Play your games in high resolution and refresh rate while recording: 4K60 HDR, 1440p144Hz HDR, or 1080p240Hz HDR with zero-lag passthrough- Get your stream picture-perfect by connecting directly with OBS, Streamlabs OBS, or any other streaming software- Works seamlessly with Skype, Zoom, Discord, or any other video calling software- Hardware compatible with both Mac and PC, requires USB 3.2 Gen 1- Software support through NZXT CAM- Record video content at 1080 resolution with 60 frames per second from your console, mobile device, PC, or camera to share with your audience- Play your console games in 4K60 while recording with zero-lag passthrough- Get your stream picture-perfect by connecting directly with OBS, Streamlabs OBS, or any other streaming software- Works seamlessly with Skype, Zoom, Discord, or any other video calling software- Hardware compatible with both Mac and PC, requires USB 3.2 Gen 1- Software support through NZXT CAM The NZXT Signal Capture Cards are now available on NZXT.com with the Signal HD60 for $139.99 and the NZXT Signal 4K30 for $179.99. Both capture cards are backed with a 2-year warranty.