NZXT Presents Signal HD60 and 4K30 External Capture Cards

NZXT presents the NZXT Signal HD60 and 4K30 external capture cards for game streamers and content creators. The NZXT Signal has two models the Signal 4K30 Capture Card which records video content at 4K resolution with 30 FPS and the Signal HD60 which record at 1080p resolution with 60 FPS. Both models support PC, mobile devices, consoles, and cameras. The NZXT Signal capture cards are ready to use with any streaming software such as OBS and Streamlabs.
NZXT Signal 4K30 Capture Card Features- Record video content at 4K resolution with 30 frames per second from your console, mobile device, PC, or camera to share with your audience
- Play your games in high resolution and refresh rate while recording: 4K60 HDR, 1440p144Hz HDR, or 1080p240Hz HDR with zero-lag passthrough
- Get your stream picture-perfect by connecting directly with OBS, Streamlabs OBS, or any other streaming software
- Works seamlessly with Skype, Zoom, Discord, or any other video calling software
- Hardware compatible with both Mac and PC, requires USB 3.2 Gen 1
- Software support through NZXT CAM
NZXT Signal HD60 Capture Card Features- Record video content at 1080 resolution with 60 frames per second from your console, mobile device, PC, or camera to share with your audience
- Play your console games in 4K60 while recording with zero-lag passthrough
- Get your stream picture-perfect by connecting directly with OBS, Streamlabs OBS, or any other streaming software
- Works seamlessly with Skype, Zoom, Discord, or any other video calling software
- Hardware compatible with both Mac and PC, requires USB 3.2 Gen 1
- Software support through NZXT CAM
Pricing, Warranty, and Availability
The NZXT Signal Capture Cards are now available on NZXT.com with the Signal HD60 for $139.99 and the NZXT Signal 4K30 for $179.99. Both capture cards are backed with a 2-year warranty.