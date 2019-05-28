NZXT Presents The NZXT BLD Kit For First-Time PC Builders

NZXT introduces the new NZXT BLD Kit, a complete kit that consists of all the parts with detailed installation instructions for PC building newbies and help them build their first gaming PC. NZXT calls it an adventure in a box, offering novice PC enthusiasts a great PC building experience having a complete kit with certified compatibility complemented with well-documented installation guides available in both written and videos.
The NZXT BLD Kit comes with all the components builders need for a gaming PC, all labeled and organized. It also comes with a comprehensive tool kit and illustrated guidebook. Builders can also head to the NZXT website for a step-by-step installation guide for each component. Each step is explained in detail and has a video walkthrough the PC builders can watch. The NZXT BLD Kit doesnt include the monitor and peripherals and will have to be purchased separately.
Pricing
There are two NZXT BLD Kits offered today the Starter Pro BLD Kit and Streaming Plus BLD Kit. Each kit is offered in Matte Black and Matte White chassis colours which is the NZXT H510 case.
NZXT Starter Pro BLD Kit: $1,399
Streaming Plus BLD Kit: $1,599