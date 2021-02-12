NZXT Recalls H1 Computer Cases Due to Fire Hazard

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) together with Health Canada issues a recall of the NZXT H1 mini-ITX chassis due to fire hazard. The recall was conducted voluntarily by NZXT under the CSPCs Fast Track Recall Process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Earlier this month, NZXT CEO Johnny Hou released a statement and update with the NZXT H1 chassis safety issue and prompted to send an additional new PCIe Gen3 assembly aside from the nylon screws sent from the first repair kit. However, certain tech media outlets still insist on a total product recall. Today, NZXT pushes a recall of the product with the help of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Recall DetailsName of Product:
NZXT H1 Computer Cases
Recall date:
February 12, 2021
Units:
About 32,000 (In addition, about 1,024 were sold in Canada)
Description:
This recall involves NZXT H1 computer cases with model numbers CA-H16WR-W1 (matte white) and CA-H16WR-B1 (matte black) and serial numbers 1200233400001 to 1203962204202, 00648999610844189725 to 00648999610844206361, and 0120AC00100001 to 01211C01900285. The computer cases have a black tempered glass front with the NZXT brand name at the bottom. The model number and serial number are located on the bottom of the case.
Incidents/Injuries:
NZXT has received 11 reports of circuit boards overheating or catching fire worldwide, six of which occurred in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At:
Online at www.NZXT.com and in electronic stores nationwide from February 2020 through February 2021 for about $350.
Importer:
NZXT Inc., of City of Industry, Calif.
Manufactured in:
China
Consumer Contact:
NZXT toll-free at 888-965-5520 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at [email protected], or online at https://info.nzxt.com/h1-recall/ or www.nzxt.com and click on Contact then Customer Support for more information.
