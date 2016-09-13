NZXT Releases Improved Kraken Elite AIO Coolers with new LCD Screen

NZXT has announced the new Kraken Elite which improves on NZXTs popular all-in-one liquid coolers in every way. Featuring up to 10% greater CPU cooling performance compared to its predecessor, thanks to the custom-designed NZXT Turbine pump that increases coolant flow rate and head pressure.
We exclusively developed the custom NZXT Turbine pump with CoolIT because we saw the need to push liquid cooling performance further, says Johnny Hou, founder and CEO of NZXT. Our combined years of expertise in creating high-performance AIOs enabled us to develop the new Kraken Elite, designed to meet the increasing cooling demands for PC gamers. We look forward to continuing our partnership with CoolIT to further enhance the Krakens performance and set new industry standards.
The Kraken Elite features an improved IPS LCD display that is 30% larger than the previous generation, with a new RGB LED ring, allowing builders to customize their builds. Using NZXT CAM, users can configure their Kraken Elite to display GIFs, system temperatures, and integrate with popular services such as YouTube, Spotify, and Google Photos. Additionally, a new setting called RGB auto-sync within NZXT CAM allows the RGB LED ring to sync and dynamically change colours based on the image or GIF displayed on the screen. Given limitless ways to customize the new Kraken Elite, it is an essential tool for creating a cohesive setup that truly reflects each users unique style.
Installation has been streamlined by the new Kraken Elites single breakout cable from the radiator hub, simplifying connections and maintaining a clean look throughout the build. The RGB version features NZXTs award-winning Single Frame RGB Core fans, making installation easier, faster, and cleaner than ever before. The new Kraken Elite comes with mounting brackets for the most popular CPU sockets which include Intel LGA 1851/1700, 1200/115X, and AMD AM5, AM4, to ensure compatibility when building.
NZXT Kraken Elite Key FeaturesPerformance
High static pressure fans provide strong airflow with Zero RPM Mode for silence at low loads in the Kraken Elite. Kraken Elite RGB with F Series RGB Core single-frame fan provides optimal airflow and vibrant lighting with streamlined connectivity. Custom-designed NZXT Turbine pump delivers high flow rate and head pressure for powerful yet quiet CPU cooling.
Personalization
Showcase your favourite GIF or image, track real-time system performance, and integrate with Spotify, YouTube, and more. Enjoy vivid visuals on the all-new 2.72-inch round IPS LCD with a sharp 640x640 resolution, up to 60 Hz refresh rate, and wide viewing angles. Customize the RGB ring with dynamic lighting effects or synchronize with on-screen content and other RGB devices.
Installation
Install easily with pre-applied thermal paste, a single breakout cable, and tool-free mounting brackets for the latest Intel® and AMD® CPU sockets. Extended rubber tubing with braided sleeving ensures worry-free handling and long-term leak protection.
