NZXT Releases World of Warcraft Themed Cases  H510 Alliance and H510 Horde

NZXT H510 Horde and H510 Alliance Features

Features the iconic colours and designs of the Alliance and HordeBacklit Alliance or Horde logo displayed on the front panelLimited edition run with only 1000 units of each case producedModern design and builder-friendly featuresUSB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panelPremium, all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aestheticTempered glass side panel showcases your buildWire management made easy with an intuitive, cable management systemWater-cooling installation is simplified using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurationsThe NZXT H510 Horde and H510 Alliance cases come with an MSRP of $199.99, available at NZXT.com and selected retailers. Both cases are expected to ship by January 2020. Learn more on the product links below: