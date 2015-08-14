NZXT Releases World of Warcraft Themed Cases  H510 Alliance and H510 Horde

NZXT and Blizzard Entertainment releases two World of Warcraft themed cases under the NZXT CRFT Series the NZXT H510 Horde and NZXT H510 Alliance cases. The NZXT H510 Horde sports a red theme while the NZXT H510 Alliance comes in blue, featuring unique detailing inspired by the two factions in the World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth expansion. Each of the two new NZXT CRFT cases will have a limited production run of just 1,000 units per model.
Both the NZXT H510 Horde and NZXT H510 Alliance feature the same award-winning features and signature aesthetics of the NZXT H Series cases such as its premium all-steel construction and tempered glass side panel. Both cases also feature NZXTs iconic cable management bar for easy cable routing and clean interior. The cases come with two NZXT Aer F120 fans for optimal internal airflow to cool components. The cases also includes a removable bracket design to accommodate radiators of up to 280mm and simplifies water cooling installation. Lastly, the H510 Horde and H510 Alliance sports a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port on the front panel I/O offering accessible high-speed USB-C connectivity for a wide range of devices.
NZXT H510 Horde and H510 Alliance FeaturesFeatures the iconic colours and designs of the Alliance and Horde
Backlit Alliance or Horde logo displayed on the front panel
Limited edition run with only 1000 units of each case produced
Modern design and builder-friendly features
USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel
Premium, all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aesthetic
Tempered glass side panel showcases your build
Wire management made easy with an intuitive, cable management system
Water-cooling installation is simplified using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations
Pricing and Availability
The NZXT H510 Horde and H510 Alliance cases come with an MSRP of $199.99, available at NZXT.com and selected retailers. Both cases are expected to ship by January 2020. Learn more on the product links below:
NZXT H510 Horde
NZXT H510 Alliance