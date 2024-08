NZXT Unveils Reimagined H5 Flow Chassis

Key Features of the H5 Flow

The new NZXT H5 Flow significantly improves cooling potential while maintaining its compact mid-tower form. It supports up to eight 120mm fans, including two above the mesh PSU shroud for enhanced GPU cooling. Ultra-fine mesh on the top, front, and side panels optimizes airflow while filtering dust. Additionally, it accommodates up to a 360mm radiator in the front, allowing users to effectively cool high-end CPUs.Builders will appreciate the NZXT H5 Flow’s quality-of-life features that make building and cable management easy. It includes extra-wide channels, hooks, and straps for efficient cable routing and concealment, along with tool-free panel removal for a simple, enjoyable building experience.The mesh PSU shroud maximizes air intake from bottom-mounted fans, ensuring optimal airflow directed at the GPU.Front mounting support for up to a 360mm radiator, with the top supporting a 240mm radiator.Ultra-fine mesh on the top, front, and sides optimizes airflow and dust filtration.H5 Flow: Two F120Q (Case Version) fans, one in the front and one in the rear. H5 Flow RGB: F360 RGB Core (Case Version) in the front, F120Q (Case Version) in the rear.Tool-free panel removal and intuitive cable management.MSRP for the NZXT H5 Flow (2024) NZXT H5 Flow : $94.99 (Black and White models) NZXT H5 Flow RGB : $124.99 (Black and White models)