NZXT Unveils Reimagined H5 Flow Chassis

NZXT has announced the next generation of the H5 Flow compact mid-tower ATX case. This latest iteration builds upon the legacy of NZXT's most beloved cases, enhancing its cooling capabilities to create the ultimate H5 Flow.
The new NZXT H5 Flow significantly improves cooling potential while maintaining its compact mid-tower form. It supports up to eight 120mm fans, including two above the mesh PSU shroud for enhanced GPU cooling. Ultra-fine mesh on the top, front, and side panels optimizes airflow while filtering dust. Additionally, it accommodates up to a 360mm radiator in the front, allowing users to effectively cool high-end CPUs.
Builders will appreciate the NZXT H5 Flows quality-of-life features that make building and cable management easy. It includes extra-wide channels, hooks, and straps for efficient cable routing and concealment, along with tool-free panel removal for a simple, enjoyable building experience.
Key Features of the H5 FlowImproved GPU cooling: The mesh PSU shroud maximizes air intake from bottom-mounted fans, ensuring optimal airflow directed at the GPU.
Large radiator support: Front mounting support for up to a 360mm radiator, with the top supporting a 240mm radiator.
High-performance panels: Ultra-fine mesh on the top, front, and sides optimizes airflow and dust filtration.
Pre-installed fans: H5 Flow: Two F120Q (Case Version) fans, one in the front and one in the rear. H5 Flow RGB: F360 RGB Core (Case Version) in the front, F120Q (Case Version) in the rear.
Simplified building: Tool-free panel removal and intuitive cable management.
Pricing
MSRP for the NZXT H5 Flow (2024)
NZXT H5 Flow: $94.99 (Black and White models)
NZXT H5 Flow RGB: $124.99 (Black and White models)