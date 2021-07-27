NZXT Updates NZXT BLD Streaming PC and H1 Mini PC Series

NZXT updates its NZXT BLD prebuild PCs with the latest Ryzen 5000 Series or 11th generation Intel Core Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. The NZXT Streamer PC and NZXT H1 Mini PC lineups include the Base, Plus, and Pro options. Each tier of the Streamer and Mini PC packages is designed to meet the needs of different types of gamers and content creators.
NZXT Streaming PC Series
This series was hand-selected to handle streaming and gaming simultaneously, making it the perfect choice for any aspiring content creator. Components were selected for streaming perfection, such as the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX series card.
These cards take advantage of the NVIDIA NVENC encoder for a better streaming experience. For users who need more graphical performance, consider upgrading to the Plus or Pro models so that you can better handle the latest AAA titles while making content for your community.
Quick Specs
Steaming PC ($1,599): AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / GeForce RTX 2060 / 1TB NVMe SSD / 16GB Memory / 650W Bronze
Streaming Plus PC ($1,999): AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / GeForce RTX 3070 / 1TB NVMe SSD / 16GB Memory / 650W Bronze
Streaming Pro PC ($2,999): AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / GeForce RTX 3090 / 1TB NVMe SSD / 16GB Memory / 750W Gold
Check out the NZXT Streaming PC Series at NZXT.
NZXT H1 Mini PC Series
The NZXT H1 Mini PC series packs a ton of power into a small 13-liter package. This tiny PC is perfect for people who want a small format tower that offers excellent gaming performance. Mini PC may be small, but Mini PC is mighty.
The updated NZXT H1 Mini PC Series comes with Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card options. The new NZXT H1 Mini PC series will also have the redesigned PCIe riser cable which addresses the fire hazard issue brought up last year. Like the Streaming PC Series, the NZXT H1 Mini PC Series will also come with upgraded Plus and Pro models.
Quick Specs
H1 Mini PC ($1,399): Intel Core i5-10400F / GeForce GTX 1660 Super / 500GB NVMe SSD / 16GB Memory / 650W SFX Gold
H1 Mini Plus PC ($1,799): Intel Core i7-10700K / GeForce RTX 3060 / 1TB NVMe SSD / 16GB Memory / 650W SFX Gold
H1 Mini Pro PC ($2,499): Intel Core i9-11900K / GeForce RTX 3070 / 1TB NVMe SSD / 16GB Memory / 650W SFX Gold
Check out the NZXT H1 Mini PC Series at NZXT.