OCUK to Turn 20 with Online Deals and In-Store Events Next Week

 29th February 2020, 9:00am - 4:30pm (Standard store opening times is 9:00am - 5:00pm)

 Food & drink will be provided

 Toilets will be on-site (portable toilets including disabled access)

 Parking on-site

 Deals will be 1 per customer, first come first serve. One deal per customer, so pick your favourite, this will be ticketed. If any are left after the first wave, then you'll be available to get your next choice



Directions:



 Overclockers UK, Unit 5 Lymedale Cross, Newcastle under Lyme, ST5 9EN

-> If passing McDonalds & Starbucks (on A34 heading south) at the roundabout turn right and head downhill past The Milehouse restaurant.

-> If passing Papa Johns, KFC, and Pizza Hut (on A34 heading north), at the roundabout turn left at Subway and head downhill.

, plucky British PC Component retailer based in Newcastle Under Lyme, are celebrating two decades of gaming, overclocking, hardware, modding and more with some special birthday celebrations starting next week.On February 27th the online store will begin rolling out one-off deals, so there'll be plenty of reason to keep your eyes peeled and your F5-key ready early on. To get some cracking prices they're partnering with huge brands includingand many more, covering all bases in enthusiast and DIY PC hardware (up to and includinggaming furniture). If you're assembling a PC, need something to put the finishing touches to a build, or just want to treat yourself, you'd be mad to miss-out.And then, on the birthday itself, Overclockers UK will be treating those who can make it to their Newcastle-under-Lyme site with exclusive offers to be seen no-where else. Mark Saturday Feb. 29th in your diaries for music, pizza, drinks and all sorts of gaming-related goodness! Doors open at 9am.More details will be available over the next week on OCUK's social media, so stay tuned to @ OverclockersUK and the dedicated Facebook event page for more.