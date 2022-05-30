Open-Plan SFF - Streacom Introduce The DA6 Open Frame SFF Chassis

Material:- Stainless Steel & Aluminium

Colour: Chrome / Black

Form Factor:- ITX

CPU Cooler Height (max):- 105mm

PCIe Expansion Length (max):

- DA6: 323mm

- DA6 XL: 358mm

Radiator Support:- 280mm

Case Fan Support:- 140mm

Drive Support:- up-to 9, depending on component clearance.

PSU:- ATX / SFX / SFX-L

Ports:- USB Type-C standard, expandable with more modules



Dimensions:-

- DA6: 431mm tall, 19l exterior volume

- DA6 XL: 466mm tall, 21.5l exterior volume



Weight:- 2.5KG

Today small form factor chassis specialistsare bringing a new design to the UK that imports a novel aspect of full-sized chassis design into the small form factor arena. Theare true low-volume open-frame chassis with external body volumes of just 19.91 and 21.5 litres respectively, and herald an all-new look for mini-ITX systems requiring this compact footprint.The DA6 series are a pair of vertically oriented chassis that arrive with two colour options: chrome or black. Each support mini-ITX motherboards and CPU coolers up to 105mm tall, while 140mm fan and 280mm radiator compatibility will help with cooling more powerful components. The chief difference between standard and XL models is in the maximum length of GPU supported; the XL variant can handle cards up to 358mm, while the standard is restricted to cards under 323mm.Storage support is ample for both variants of the DA6. They can accommodate between five and nine 2.5" and 3.5" drives, which should be plenty when combined with on-motherboard M.2 drive support. Trade-offs occur in choosing PSU - the chassis is compatible with SFX, SFX-L and ATX PSUs, but larger options might restrict support for other components. That being said, this isn't a new experience for small form factor veterans.Component installation exploits the modularity of PC design, emphasising some flexibility in component positioning through the use of brackets that can be aligned freely up and down the frame. A mix of stainless steel and anodised aluminium emphasises durability, but being an open chassis means that regular cleaning will be a fact of life with this style of chassis. Making regular maintenance both hassle-free and unlikely to compromise the stability of the system long-term is a core part of the approach Streacom took.The DA6 also arrives with modern IO features including USB Type-A/C connectivity, and the option to install a biometric module for Windows Hello compatibility. Note however that Streacom have opted not to include a PCIe riser cable which this release, letting end-users choose their own PCIe Gen3/4 cable as suits their component configuration.The DA6 and DA6 XL measure in at a square 215mm footprint on your desk, with the DA6 topping out at 431mm in height (345mm interior), and the DA6 XL measuring at 466mm in height (380mm interior).Streacom have pledged to build upon the platform by adding more part options over time, as well as adding support for biometric authentication via a fleshed out sensor module. This is not a release and forget event for them.Black and Chrome versions of Streacom's DA6 and DA6 XL SFF mini-ITX chassis are available to pre-order today from Overclockers UK respectively.More information can be found on the product page and manufacturer website