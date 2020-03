Overclockers UK Presents DOOM-Inspired OcUK Ballista Gaming PC

Stare Into the Void

Multitasking Mastery

Save Your Slays

OcUK Ballista Gaming PC Specs

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (Upgradeable up to Ryzen 7 3700X)

AMD B450 Gaming Motherboard

16GB DDR4 3000MHz RAM

AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 8GB Graphics Card (Upgradeable up to Radeon RX 5700 XT)

250GB SATA Solid State Drive

Seagate 1TB SATA Hard Drive

700W 80 Plus Bronze Rated Power Supply

Kolink Void Digital RGB Gaming Case

7.1 HD Audio

Gigabit LAN Optional WIFI

Microsoft Windows 10 Home Advanced

Housed in the Kolink Void RGB case, this system comes with your own portal to hell in the front panel in the form of an infinity mirror and a rear RGB controllable fan. With plenty of airflow to keep the fires of hell at bay.Obviously, the Ballista isn't a one-trick pony either. At the base specifications, you can expect solid 1080p 60FPS game-play in many AAA titles and thanks to the multitasking mastery of AMD's third-gen Ryzen CPU's, you'll be able to stream your game-play for your friends to watch!250GB Solid State Drive as standard and 1TB Hard Disk Drive for all your DLC and favourite clips of saying the ugliest of demons in style.The OcUK Ballista is now available at Overclockers UK starting at £859.99 for the base configuration and comes with a three-year warranty.