Overclockers UK Presents DOOM-Inspired OcUK Ballista Gaming PC

Today, Overclockers UK celebrates the launch of DOOM Eternal with a DOOM-inspired gaming PC OcUK Ballista Gaming PC. Designed and themed around the game itself, the OcUK Ballista is an all-AMD powered gaming PC featuring the AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processors and Radeon RX 5000 Series graphics. The gaming PC comes with a copy of DOOM Eternal.
The OcUK Ballista gaming PCs base system configuration sports a Ryzen 5 3600 processor with 16GB of DDR4 memory and AMD Radeon 5500 XT graphics offering solid 60 FPS at 1080p resolution. The OcUK Ballista can be configured with up to a Ryzen 7 3700X and Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics for better gaming performance.
Stare Into the VoidHoused in the Kolink Void RGB case, this system comes with your own portal to hell in the front panel in the form of an infinity mirror and a rear RGB controllable fan. With plenty of airflow to keep the fires of hell at bay.
Multitasking MasteryObviously, the Ballista isn't a one-trick pony either. At the base specifications, you can expect solid 1080p 60FPS game-play in many AAA titles and thanks to the multitasking mastery of AMD's third-gen Ryzen CPU's, you'll be able to stream your game-play for your friends to watch!
Save Your Slays250GB Solid State Drive as standard and 1TB Hard Disk Drive for all your DLC and favourite clips of saying the ugliest of demons in style.
OcUK Ballista Gaming PC Specs
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (Upgradeable up to Ryzen 7 3700X)
AMD B450 Gaming Motherboard
16GB DDR4 3000MHz RAM
AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 8GB Graphics Card (Upgradeable up to Radeon RX 5700 XT)
250GB SATA Solid State Drive
Seagate 1TB SATA Hard Drive
700W 80 Plus Bronze Rated Power Supply
Kolink Void Digital RGB Gaming Case
7.1 HD Audio
Gigabit LAN Optional WIFI
Microsoft Windows 10 Home Advanced
Included Copy of Doom Eternal
Pricing and Availability
The OcUK Ballista is now available at Overclockers UK starting at £859.99 for the base configuration and comes with a three-year warranty.
DOOM Eternal Trailer
Learn more about DOOM Eternal at Bethesda.