Palit Introduces Passive-Cooled GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX Graphics Card

Palit introduces its latest addition to its passive-cooled KalmX Series graphics cards the Palit GeForce GTX1650 KalmX. With passive cooler and the advanced powerful Turing architecture, Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX offers superb 1080p at 60Hz gaming performance at a silent 0dB operation. It is also the first passive-cooled GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card in the market.
The Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX uses two nickel-plated heat pipes with a copper base for the best heat transfer from GPU to heatsink. The heatsinks fins are also nickel plated for fast heat dissipation. The GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX does not require a PCIe power connector and comes in a compact size of only 178mm in length. It comes with an HDMI 2.0b port and two DisplayPort 1.4 with support for multiple displays.
Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX Specifications
Memory: 4GB GDDR5
Memory Interface: 128bit
Graphics Clock: 1485MHz
Boost Clock: 1665MHz
Memory Clock: 8 Gbps
CUDA Cores: 896
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 128
Height: 2 Slot PCIe
Dimensions: 178x138x38 mm
Graphics Card Power: 75W
Recommended System Power: 300W
Palit did not reveal information on pricing or availability as of this writing. Learn more about the Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX graphics card.