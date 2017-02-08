Palit Introduces Passive-Cooled GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX Graphics Card

Palit introduces its latest addition to its passive-cooled KalmX Series graphics cards  the Palit GeForce GTX1650 KalmX. With passive cooler and the advanced powerful Turing architecture, Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX offers superb 1080p at 60Hz gaming performance at a silent 0dB operation. It is also the first passive-cooled GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card in the market.

The Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX uses two nickel-plated heat pipes with a copper base for the best heat transfer from GPU to heatsink. The heatsinks fins are also nickel plated for fast heat dissipation. The GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX does not require a PCIe power connector and comes in a compact size of only 178mm in length. It comes with an HDMI 2.0b port and two DisplayPort 1.4 with support for multiple displays.



Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX Specifications
Memory: 4GB GDDR5
Memory Interface: 128bit
Graphics Clock: 1485MHz
Boost Clock: 1665MHz
Memory Clock: 8 Gbps
CUDA Cores: 896
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 128
Height: 2 Slot PCIe
Dimensions: 178x138x38 mm
Graphics Card Power: 75W
Recommended System Power: 300W


Palit did not reveal information on pricing or availability as of this writing. Learn more about the Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX graphics card.
