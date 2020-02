Palit Introduces Passive-Cooled GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX Graphics Card

Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX Specifications

Memory: 4GB GDDR5

Memory Interface: 128bit

Graphics Clock: 1485MHz

Boost Clock: 1665MHz

Memory Clock: 8 Gbps

CUDA Cores: 896

Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 128

Height: 2 Slot PCIe

Dimensions: 178x138x38 mm

Graphics Card Power: 75W

Recommended System Power: 300W

Palit did not reveal information on pricing or availability as of this writing. Learn more about the Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX graphics card.