PATRIOT Launches Supersonic RAGE PRO USB 3.2 Flash Drive

PATRIOT is proud to announce the market launch of the new Supersonic RAGE series, Supersonic Rage PRO USB 3.2 Gen. 1 flash drive. The Supersonic Rage PRO supports UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) mode to ensure the fastest data read and write speeds. The flash drive comes with an LED activity indicator and features a high-quality aluminium-coated housing for extra protection and better thermal performance.
The Supersonic Rage PRO is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. It operates completely driver-free on Windows 10/8/7/Vista/XP/2000, Linux, AndroidOS, ChromeOS, and Mac OSX and later. The Supersonic Rage Pro USB 3.2 Gen.1 flash drive is the ultimate solution for consumers who demand massive multi-platform data storage with excellent reliability.
Supersonic Rage PRO FeaturesUSB 3.2 Gen. 1 compliant (backward compatible with USB 2.0)
Up to 420MB/s Read
Up to 8,000 4K Random IOPs
Aluminium-coated housing gives the better thermal and solid body
Supported UASP mode provides the fastest response read and write
LED light indicator
Plug and Play, driver free
Compatible with Windows 7/8/10, Linux 2.4 or Later, Mac OSX or later
Pricing and Availability
The PATRIOT Supersonic Rage PRO USB 3.2 Gen1 flash drive is now available at Amazon with the 128GB at $33.99 and the 256GB at $52.99. The 512GB model will be released at a later date.