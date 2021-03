PATRIOT Launches Supersonic RAGE PRO USB 3.2 Flash Drive

Supersonic Rage PRO Features

USB 3.2 Gen. 1 compliant (backward compatible with USB 2.0)Up to 420MB/s ReadUp to 8,000 4K Random IOPsAluminium-coated housing gives the better thermal and solid bodySupported UASP mode provides the fastest response read and writeLED light indicatorPlug and Play, driver freeCompatible with Windows 7/8/10, Linux 2.4 or Later, Mac OSX or laterThe PATRIOT Supersonic Rage PRO USB 3.2 Gen1 flash drive is now available at Amazon with the 128GB at $33.99 and the 256GB at $52.99. The 512GB model will be released at a later date.