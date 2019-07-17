PATRIOT Launches VIPER STEEL RGB Gaming Memory

VIPER GAMING, a trademarked brand of PATRIOT, launches the new VIPER STEEL RGB series DDR4 gaming memory. The VIPER STEEL RGB features an RGB LED lightbar that provides spectacular RGB lighting, available in speeds ranging from 3200MHz to 3600MHz. It is available in single-module and kits of 2, up to 64GB (2x32GB) kits.
The VIPER STEEL RGB series gaming memory features a redesigned heat spreader made of high-quality aluminium coated in pearlescent black paint and a scratch-proof finish. The RGB lightbar has five multi-zones of RGB and fully supports motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, and ASRock Polychrome Sync RGB.
The VIPER STEEL RGB gaming memory is built on a ten-layer PCB with the best quality components. It is tested on the latest AMD and Intel platforms to deliver performance and reliability. It also supports XMP 2.0 for easy overclocking. This series is available in single 8GB/16GB/32GB modules or dual module kits with a maximum 64GB(32x2) capacity and in frequencies between 3200MHz and 3600MHz.
VIPER STEEL RGB Gaming Memory FeaturesBlack headshield sides with golden Viper logo / Lightbar top
Aluminum heat spreader with golden Viper logo design element
Motherboard RGB Sync supports with ASUS, ASRock, MSI, and GIGABYTE RGB app
XMP 2.0 support for automatic overclocking
Tested across the latest Intel and AMD platforms
Limited lifetime warranty
Availability
The PATRIOT PATRIOT VIPER STEEL RGB gaming memory is now available at partner resellers including Amazon. To learn more about the VIPER STEEL RGB gaming memory, please visit the VIPER GAMING website.
PATRIOT VIPER STEEL RGB Series Kits at Amazon
PATRIOT VIPER STEEL RGB Series Modules at Amazon