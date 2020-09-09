PATRIOT P400 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD Now Available

"The PATRIOT P400 M.2 is designed to be an ideal solution for budget-minded users looking to achieve a cost-efficient storage solution with PCI Express gen4x4 performance. Our design team has created an excellent thermal solution using a slim graphene heatshield which can avoid any physical interference when using this drive-in system with limited space, such as a thin laptop. Said Roger Shinmoto, the vice president of PATRIOT MEMORY.

The PATRIOT P400 is built from a single-sided M.2 designed to save space and ensure maximum compatibility with the thinnest laptops and small form factor desktops. Stability and reliability are critical issues when creating outstanding storage products, and each P400 comes with advanced firmware to provide end-to-end data path protection and a Smart ECC technology to ensure data integrity and avoid data corruption during intensive processing. These ensure that peak performance will be sustained while preserving high-performance data transfers across a wide variety of workloads, from video editing, gaming battles to visual and audio creative projects.PATRIOT P500 512GB (P400P512GM28)Sequential Read: 5,000MB/sSequential Write: 3,300MB/sTBW: 400TBPATRIOT P500 1TB (P400P1TBM28)Sequential Read: 5,000MB/sSequential Write: 4,800MB/sTBW: 800TBThe PATRIOT P400 NVMe SSD is backed with a 3-year warranty. Now available at the PATRIOT webstore and Amazon with the 512GB for $104.99 MSRP and 1TB for $179.99 MSRP.