PATRIOT SUPESONIC PRIME USB 3.2 Flash Drive Offers Up To 600MB/s

PATRIOT is thrilled to announce the flagship flash drive model of the SUPERSONIC Series - SUPERSONIC RAGE PRIME USB 3.2 Gen2 flash drive. It features a new controller for improved performance and faster data transfer speeds up to 600MB/s. Available in capacities of 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB, the PATRIOT SUPERSONIC RAGE PRIME is perfect for demanding users looking for a high-speed, high-capacity flash drive.
SUPERSONIC RAGE PRIME Features
- USB 3.2 Gen. 2 Compliant (backward compatible with USB 2.0)
- Up to 600MB/s Read
- The highly durable design extends the life of your drive
- Durable housing protects from accidental drops and spills
- Compact, retractable design protects the USB connector when the drive not in use
- LED Light Indicator
- Plug and Play, driver free
- Compatible with Windows 10/8/7, Linux 2.4 and later, Mac OSX 10.6 and later
The PATRIOT SUPERSONIC RAGE PRIME takes advantage of advanced controllers and combines high-quality flash memory allowing the drive to deliver up to 600 MB/s data read performance. Users such as video content creators, 2D graphic designers, and animation makers will get the most out of its fast transfer speed for presentations and working on designs. With the enhanced read speed, the drive can also work well as an independent rescue drive for laptops and desktops.
Each drive features a built-in LED indicator allowing users to visually confirm when data is being processed and is entirely plug-and-play compatible. The drive features high-quality, durable housing for extra protection from fall damage. The SUPERSONIC RAGE PRIME USB 3.2 Gen 2 flash drive ranges in 3 capacities and is available in major global retailers, backed by a PATRIOT 5-year warranty.
Pricing and Availability
The PATRIOT SUPERSONIC RAGE PRIME USB 3.2 Gen2 flash drive is now available at partner resellers. Now available on Amazon with the 250GB model for $51.99, 500GB model for $89.99, and the 1TB model for $169.99.
