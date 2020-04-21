PATRIOT's PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD Goes On Sale

 Latest PCIe Gen3x4 Controller



 Bus speed up to 10Gbit/sec



 Latest USB 3.2 Type-C Interface



 Solid aluminum body design



 Lightweight: 1.23oz/35g



 Operating Temperature: 0 ~ 70°C



 Power Consumption: Full: 2.5W S4:0.06W



 Type-C to Type-C, Type-C to Type-A cable included



 Sequential Read (ATTO): up to 1,000MB/s



 Sequential Write (ATTO): up to 1,000MB/s



 Sequential Read (CDM): up to 1,000MB/s



 Sequential Write (CDM): up to 1,000MB/s



 OS Supported: Windows® 10, Mac OS 10.13



*May require driver for old OS

, a global leader in performance memory, SSDs, gaming peripherals, and flash storage solutions, today is proud to announce the launch of the, the next generation of portable storage solutions. Featured with the latest PCIe Gen3x4 controller series controller, bus speed up to 10Gbit/sec, and the latest USB 3.2 Type-C interface, the PXD is available in capacities from 512GB to 2TB. At just 4.05" (L) x 1.24" (W) x 0.38" (H), and lightweight at 1.23oz, the PXD is the perfect solution for those who need large superfast storage in a compact design.External storage has been plagued with performance issues making external hard drives and traditional flash drives virtually unusable for large data transfers. Video content producers and IT professionals are demanding faster and more efficient storage solutions. The PATRIOT PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD is bridging the gap between internal and external SSDs by combining the latest PCIe Gen3x4 controller with the USB 3.2 interface to build the best external drive for the media professionals. The PXD is protected by an industrial-grade aluminum chassis offering extra durability and supports the SuperSpeed USB 10Gpbs transfer over the USB 3.2 Type-C interface."Storage brands are always looking to improve their products at the specification level and often overlook the compatibility and user experience; the PXD brings the perfect balance between them all. More importantly, the PXD is made for any user, including desktop PC, laptop, MacBook, and console gamers." said Roger Shinmoto, the Vice President of PATRIOT.For maximizing the compatibility with the latest PC/laptops and MacBook's, the PXD comes bundled with Type-C to Type-A and Type-C to Type-C cables for maximum compatibility. The drive is wrapped up under a sleek and super sturdy USB-drive size aluminum chassis with shock absorption material for excellent protection and durability.A common need for gaming consoles, such as the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One X, is more storage. The PXD offers console gamers a quick storage expansion that can deliver unparalleled sequential read and write performance, ensuring faster game loads and more fluent gameplay when games are installed to the drive. Backed by PATRIOT's 3-year warranty and customer support, the PXD is the ideal option for any PC/Mac users and console gamers who are looking for huge capacity, excellent reliability, and high-speed storage solutions."We are excited to expand our SSD line with the new PATRIOT PXD," said Aziz Saigal, Marketing Manager. "Meanwhile, new additions to our performance memory are highly anticipated to arrive."