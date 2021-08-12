Phanteks Also Launches Eclipse P600S Matte White and PCIe 4.0 Riser Solutions

Phanteks also launches a Matte White Edition model of the Eclipse P600S chassis along with the more premium Evolv X Matte White. The Phanteks Eclipse P600S features a hybrid design that allows users to choose between silent and high-performance cooling with its removable front panel windows design that opens up the mesh grille to allow more airflow. Furthermore, the Eclipse P600S has soundproofing material on its internal panels. Now, the Eclipse P600S is available in four colours Satin Black, Anthracite Grey, White, and Matte White.
Eclipse P600S Matte White
Like the Evolv X Matte White, the Phanteks Eclipse P600S Matte White has all the components in white colour including the mesh, fan filters, and pre-installed Matte White Phanteks D-RGB 140mm fans. The chassis also features exceptional liquid cooling hardware support, supporting up to 360mm or 420mm radiators/fans at the front, 360mm or 280mm radiators/fans on top, and 120mm or 140mm radiators/fans at the rear. The case supports up to four 3.5 HDDs and up to three 2.5 HDDs/SSDs with optional storage upgrades to support six more 3.5 drives with the 3.5 Stackable HDD Bracket Duo Pack sold separately.
Phanteks PCIe 4.0 Cable SolutionsPhanteks launches its PCIe 4.0 Riser Extension solutions available in 150mm, 220mm, and 300mm lengths. Lastly, the brand also launches the Phanteks Gen4 Vertical GPU Bracket with an included 220mm PCIe 4.0 x16 Riser Cable designed to enable vertical graphics card mounting for the P300A, P360A, and P400A cases.
Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks Eclipse P600S Matte White, and PCIe 4.0 cable solutions are now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK. See pricing and OCUK store links below.
Phanteks Eclipse P600S Matte White: £174.95
Phanteks PCIe 4.0 Riser Extension (150mm/220mm/300mm): £52.99 (for all lengths)
Phanteks Gen4 Vertical GPU Bracket: £60.95