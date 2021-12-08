Phanteks Eclipse G360A Chassis Launched

Phanteks launches the Eclipse G360A chassis, available in black and white models. The Phanteks Eclipse G360A builds on the exceptional value of the P360A chassis and sets the bar even higher with more fan locations and 360mm radiator support to meet next-generation hardware cooling demand.
The Phanteks Eclipse G360A comes with three pre-installed 120 D-RGB PWM fans in the front and its fine mesh front panel provides good airflow intakes. A refinement of the P360A, the Eclipse G360A is the latest addition to the Phanteks Eclipse series with improved cooling and fan support, offering more accessibility and a new more modern finish.
CoolingDesigned to support high-performance setups, the Phanteks Eclipse G360A comes with three 120mm D-RGB fans and supports up to 7 120mm fans. It can support a 360mm radiator either at the front or at the top of the case. The Eclipse G360A provides an array of cooling options while keeping to the compact chassis size of its predecessor.
Integrated D-RGB LightingThe Phanteks Eclipse G360A features integrated D-RGB lighting with a built-in D-RGB controller. The controller comes with pre-programmed lighting effects and requires no software, allowing for easy installation with a variety of lighting choices. The D-RGB controller can be synchronized with compatible motherboards, and additional D-RGB products can be added to the controller, as all Phanteks D-RGB equipped chassis feature connectors.
Hardware SupportThe Phanteks Eclipse G360A has a spacious interior supporting up to E-ATX motherboards and graphics cards of up to 400mm in length. The case also supports vertical graphics card mounting (vertical GPU mounting kit sold separately). For storage, the Phanteks Eclipse G360A supports up to three 2.5-inch SSDs and two 3.5-inch HDDs. The HDD bays can be moved along the bottom of the case to allow more clearance to larger PSUs.
Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks Eclipse G360A chassis is now available at Overclockers UK for £84.95, for both the Matte White and Satin Black models.