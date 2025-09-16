Phanteks Expands the XT Series with New ATX Gaming Chassis

Phanteks has expanded its XT Series chassis lineup with three new compact ATX gaming cases the XT M5, XT V5, and XT V5-LCD. First unveiled during COMPUTEX 2026, the new models are designed to deliver a clean, modern aesthetic with a compact desktop footprint while supporting today's high-performance gaming hardware.
Despite their smaller dimensions, all three chassis feature an innovative internal layout that accommodates a standard 360mm radiator and a full-sized ATX power supply. The cases also offer extensive cooling support, compatibility with today's largest graphics cards, and an integrated GPU support bracket for added stability.
Compact Design, High-End Compatibility
The Phanteks XT M5, XT V5, and XT V5-LCD come pre-installed with ARGB cooling, including one 120mm rear fan and a 360mm single-frame fan assembly housing three 120mm S25 ARGB fans. This provides strong airflow and vibrant lighting straight out of the box while simplifying cable management.
All three models support a dedicated top-mounted 360mm radiator, provide generous cable routing space for easier installation, and feature front I/O with high-speed USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C and USB 3.0 connectivity. ARGB lighting is compatible with both motherboard software and Phanteks' Nexlinq ecosystem.
Phanteks XT M5
The XT M5 features a mesh front panel designed to maximise airflow while maintaining the clean styling of the XT Series. It comes equipped with three pre-installed 120mm S25 ARGB fans in a unified frame and supports up to ten 120mm fans, making it the most airflow-focused model in the new lineup.
Phanteks XT V5
The XT V5 adopts tempered glass front and side panels to showcase internal hardware. Its pre-installed three-fan bottom intake provides direct airflow to the graphics card, offering a balance between aesthetics and cooling performance.
Phanteks XT V5-LCD
Building on the XT V5, the XT V5-LCD adds a built-in 7-inch LCD display that can be customised using the Nexlinq application for Windows. Users can personalise the display with system monitoring information and custom content, adding another layer of customisation to their gaming setup.
Key Features
Compact ATX gaming chassis with a small desktop footprint
Support for up to 10 (XT M5) or 7 (XT V5/XT V5-LCD) 120mm fans
Pre-installed S25 ARGB cooling with one 120mm rear fan and one 360mm single-frame fan assembly
Dedicated top-mounted 360mm radiator support
Support for full-sized ATX power supplies
Integrated GPU support bracket for added graphics card stability
Spacious cable management area for easier system building
USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C and USB 3.0 front I/O
Motherboard and Nexlinq ARGB lighting compatibility
Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks XT M5 and XT V5 are priced at US$79.99 / 69.90 / £59.90, while the XT V5-LCD is priced at US$109.99 / 109.90 / £99.90. All three models are now available through Phanteks retailers in supported regions. To learn more, visit the product page links below.
Phanteks XT M5
Phanteks XT V5
Phanteks XT V5-LCD