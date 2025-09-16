Phanteks Expands the XT Series with New ATX Gaming Chassis

The Phanteks XT M5, XT V5, and XT V5-LCD come pre-installed with ARGB cooling, including one 120mm rear fan and a 360mm single-frame fan assembly housing three 120mm S25 ARGB fans. This provides strong airflow and vibrant lighting straight out of the box while simplifying cable management.All three models support a dedicated top-mounted 360mm radiator, provide generous cable routing space for easier installation, and feature front I/O with high-speed USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C and USB 3.0 connectivity. ARGB lighting is compatible with both motherboard software and Phanteks' Nexlinq ecosystem.The XT M5 features a mesh front panel designed to maximise airflow while maintaining the clean styling of the XT Series. It comes equipped with three pre-installed 120mm S25 ARGB fans in a unified frame and supports up to ten 120mm fans, making it the most airflow-focused model in the new lineup.The XT V5 adopts tempered glass front and side panels to showcase internal hardware. Its pre-installed three-fan bottom intake provides direct airflow to the graphics card, offering a balance between aesthetics and cooling performance.Building on the XT V5, the XT V5-LCD adds a built-in 7-inch LCD display that can be customised using the Nexlinq application for Windows. Users can personalise the display with system monitoring information and custom content, adding another layer of customisation to their gaming setup. Compact ATX gaming chassis with a small desktop footprint Support for up to 10 (XT M5) or 7 (XT V5/XT V5-LCD) 120mm fans Pre-installed S25 ARGB cooling with one 120mm rear fan and one 360mm single-frame fan assembly Dedicated top-mounted 360mm radiator support Support for full-sized ATX power supplies Integrated GPU support bracket for added graphics card stability Spacious cable management area for easier system building USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C and USB 3.0 front I/O Motherboard and Nexlinq ARGB lighting compatibilityThe Phanteks XT M5 and XT V5 are priced at US$79.99 / 69.90 / £59.90, while the XT V5-LCD is priced at US$109.99 / 109.90 / £99.90. All three models are now available through Phanteks retailers in supported regions. To learn more, visit the product page links below.