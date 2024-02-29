Phanteks Glacier EZ Fit Water-Cooling System Unveiled

Phanteks introduces the Glacier EZ-Fit water cooling system, designed to simplify the water cooling process for PC enthusiasts. This system integrates fittings directly into the cooling components, eliminating the need for separate purchases and simplifying setup. It supports both hard and soft tubing in the same loop, offering flexibility and creative freedom while maintaining cutting-edge performance. The Glacier EZ-Fit streamlines custom loop design, making it easier than ever to achieve optimal cooling.
Precision Engineering and Premium Materials
The Phanteks Glacier EZ-Fit system is built with high-quality materials, including 100% copper, cast acrylic, and rigid aluminium alloys. Engineered using advanced CNC machinery, it offers exceptional precision and performance. This commitment to premium construction ensures superior cooling while maintaining a sleek and durable design.
Key Features
Fittings are integrated into the blocks, radiators and reservoirs.
16mm Hard tubing and soft tubing can be used interchangeably.
No more complicated shopping list for multiple types of fittings.
Made from the best materials: 100% copper, cast acrylic and rigid aluminium alloys.
Precision CNC-machined in the Phanteks CNC facility.
Glacier EZ-Fit 450CPU
The Glacier EZ-Fit 450CPU block comes with 2 integrated 16mm fittings to start building the loop immediately. The 100% copper base features an incredibly large surface area with micro fins of just 0.15mm. The mounting system is made fully out of metal with 2 springs that automatically provide a balanced pressure on the CPU for the best and stable performance.
Glacier EZ-Fit 360RAD-30
The Glacier EZ-Fit 360RAD-30 is a slim 360 radiator. Its 30mm thickness makes it highly versatile for a wide array of chassis while the integrated 16mm fittings allow you to start on the loop right away. The core of the radiator is made from H90 copper tubing and pure copper fins with a density of 19 FPI. The outer steel frame ensures a rigid construction that protects the copper core for long-lasting performance.
Glacier EZ-Fit 140RES-D5
The Glacier EZ-Fit 140RES-D5 reservoir is compact and versatile with its flexible mounting system. This allows the reservoir to be mounted onto any fan in multiple orientations while the integrated fittings have multiple locations to give maximum freedom. The powerful D5-Gen3 pump sits integrated into the thick acrylic body while showing its water flow from all sides.
Glacier EZ-Fit 16 HI-PMMA TUBE
The High-Impact PMMA tubing combines the best of both worlds. It is easy to work with like PETG tubing while being as clear and reliable as traditional PMMA tubing.
Glacier EZ-Fit 16 PVC TUBE CLEAR
Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks Glacier EZ-Fit Liquid Cooling System Components are now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK. See pricing below.
Phanteks Glacier EZ-Fit 360 D30-KIT (Complete water cooling kit with D30 fans): $499.99 | 499.90 | £439.90
Phanteks Glacier EZ-Fit 360 SOFT-KIT (Soft tube water cooling kit): $399.99 | 399.90 | £349.90
Phanteks Glacier EZ-Fit 450CPU (High-performance CPU water block): $99.99 | 99.90 | £86.90
Phanteks Glacier EZ-Fit 140RES-D5 (Versatile D5 pump and reservoir combo): $229.99 | 229.90 | £199.90
Phanteks Glacier EZ-Fit 360RAD-30 (Slim copper radiator for maximum heat dissipation): $99.99 | 99.90 | £86.90
Phanteks Glacier EZ-FIT G40 ASUS GPU Block (For ASUS ROG STRIX/TUF RTX 4090): $249.99 | 249.90 | £229.90
Phanteks Glacier EZ-Fit 16 Hard Tube (Impact-resistant PMMA hard tubing): $18.99 | 18.90 | £16.99
Phanteks Glacier EZ-Fit 16 PVC Tube (Flexible, kink-resistant soft tubing): $12.99 | 14.90 | £12.90
Phanteks Glacier EZ-Fit TOOL SET (Essential bending tools for 16mm hard tubing): $24.99 | 24.90 | £21.90
Phanteks Glacier EZ-Fit F16G1/4 (Universal G1/4 fittings for easy loop integration): Black: $6.99 | 7.90 | £6.90 / Chrome: $7.99 | 7.90 | £6.90