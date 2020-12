Phanteks Glacier One Series Liquid Coolers Launched

Phanteks Glacier One Liquid Coolers Unboxing Video by Overclockers UK

Phanteks Glacier One 240MP





Phanteks Glacier One 240MPH





Phanteks Glacier One 280MP





Phanteks Glacier One 360MP



Radiator made from aluminiumQuiet and high-performance pump with PWM controlPowerful MP-PWM fans includedD-RGB lighting and a mirror for striking effectsCompact CPU cooler with copper base plateThe Phanteks Glacier One Series liquid coolers are now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK Phanteks Glacier One 240MP: £114.95Phanteks Glacier One 240MPH: £134.99Phanteks Glacier One 280MP: £129.95Phanteks Glacier One 360MP: £154.99Learn more about the Phanteks Glacier One Series at Phanteks.com