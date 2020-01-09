Phanteks Glacier One Series Liquid Coolers Launched

Phanteks launches the all-new Glacier One Series all-in-one liquid CPU coolers in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm radiator sizes. The Phanteks Glacier One comes included with 120/140MP PWM fans that deliver high-airflow, low noise, and excellent cooling performance with its pressure-optimized fan blades.
The Phanteks Glacier One sports a tempered glass infinity mirror with D-RGB on its pump that gives unique lighting effects. It also features triple tube clips for tube and cable routing, a unique feature to the Glacier One thats unseen to most AIOs. The Phanteks Glacier One features the Gen7 Asetek PWM pump offering reliable performance. The Glacier One supports the latest AMD AM4 socket and Intel LGA 115X/2011/2066 sockets. The Glacier One 240MPH white edition is available for all-white themed builds.
Phanteks Glacier One Liquid Coolers Unboxing Video by Overclockers UK
Key Features
Radiator made from aluminium
Quiet and high-performance pump with PWM control
Powerful MP-PWM fans included
D-RGB lighting and a mirror for striking effects
Compact CPU cooler with copper base plate
Phanteks Glacier One 240MP
Phanteks Glacier One 240MPH
Phanteks Glacier One 280MP
Phanteks Glacier One 360MP
Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks Glacier One Series liquid coolers are now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK.
Phanteks Glacier One 240MP: £114.95
Phanteks Glacier One 240MPH: £134.99
Phanteks Glacier One 280MP: £129.95
Phanteks Glacier One 360MP: £154.99
Learn more about the Phanteks Glacier One Series at Phanteks.com.