Phanteks Introduces Eclipse P500A Chassis, Now Available For Pre-Order

Phanteks expands its Eclipse Series cases with the new Eclipse P500A, a premium mid-tower case that combined high airflow performance with stylish RGB lighting option. It features the 1 mm Ultra-fine Performance mesh front panel for optimal airflow with effective dust filtration. The Phanteks P500A offers a versatile interior with high-end features such as extensive water-cooling support (up to 420 mm radiators), extensive storage possibilities (can be upgraded up to 10 HDDs / 13 SSDs), software-free D-RGB lighting solution, hinged tempered glass side panel, and dual-system support*.

The Phanteks P500A is available in three models  the P500A thats devoid of RGB lighting and the P500A D-RGB Black and P500A D-RGB White with RGB-lit Phanteks SK Fans. With a rich feature set and flexible interior, its the perfect chassis for people demanding more than the standard mainstream with options for future expansion. The P500A delivers quality and performance with exceptional value and high-end capabilities.

*Two systems can be powered by one Phanteks Revolt X power supply, sold separately



Specifications


Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks Eclipse P500A Chassis is now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK. Learn more about the Phanteks Eclipse P500A at Phanteks.com.

