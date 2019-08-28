Phanteks Introduces Enthoo Pro 2 Full Tower Case

Phanteks introduces the Enthoo Pro 2, a massive full tower case capable of housing two dual CPU SSI-EEB setups with massive storage support and cooling support. Available in tempered glass and solid side panel options, the Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 offers extreme versatility and exceptional airflow. The chassis features the High-Performance Fabric thats known from the award-winning Eclipse P600S chassis. Compared to metal mesh, the High-Performance Fabric offers the ultimate airflow with lower flow restriction.
The Futureproof Full TowerThe Enthoo Pro 2 is designed for pros and enthusiasts with its spacious interior that supports most high-end configurations for a modern workstation or gaming PC. It is capable of housing Dual CPUs on SSI CEB motherboards.
Supreme AirflowThe Enthoo Pro 2 delivers exceptional airflow performance thanks to Phanteks High-Performance Fabric and optimized layout for extreme cooling. The chassis comes equipped with high-airflow dust filters.
Practical and VersatileThe Enthoo Pro 2 sports a massive interior to house up to 11 storage drives out of the box. It can support a dual system configuration with its two power supply bays and support for a secondary mini-ITX motherboard-based system. The chassis supports extreme cooling configurations supporting up to a 480mm radiator in front, up to 360mm radiator on top, and another 360mm radiator on the bottom.
The Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 also supports vertical graphics card mounting with the use of the Phantek PH-VGPUKT_02 vertical GPU bracket (sold separately). The chassis can also support dual systems using the Phanteks Revolt X power supply.
Quick Specs
Model Name: Enthoo Pro 2 (Tempered Glass) / Enthoo Pro 2 Closed (Solid Side Panel)
Case Dimension (WxHxD): 240 x 580 x 560
Form Factor: Full Tower
Materials: Steel Chassis
Motherboard Support: SSI-EBB, E-ATX, micro-ATX, mini-ITX
Internal 3.5 bay: 12 (4x included, also supports 2.5 drives)
Internal 2.5 bay: 11 (11x included)
PCI Slots: 8
GPU Length: 503mm
CPU Cooler Height: 195mm
Net Weight: 12 kg
Gross Weight: 14 kg
Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 and Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 Closed are now available at Overclockers UK for £124.99 and £115.99, respectively.