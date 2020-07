Phanteks Introduces Enthoo Pro 2 Full Tower Case

The Futureproof Full Tower

Supreme Airflow

Practical and Versatile

The Enthoo Pro 2 is designed for pros and enthusiasts with its spacious interior that supports most high-end configurations for a modern workstation or gaming PC. It is capable of housing Dual CPUs on SSI CEB motherboards.The Enthoo Pro 2 delivers exceptional airflow performance thanks to Phanteks’ High-Performance Fabric and optimized layout for extreme cooling. The chassis comes equipped with high-airflow dust filters.The Enthoo Pro 2 sports a massive interior to house up to 11 storage drives out of the box. It can support a dual system configuration with its two power supply bays and support for a secondary mini-ITX motherboard-based system. The chassis supports extreme cooling configurations supporting up to a 480mm radiator in front, up to 360mm radiator on top, and another 360mm radiator on the bottom.The Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 also supports vertical graphics card mounting with the use of the Phantek PH-VGPUKT_02 vertical GPU bracket (sold separately). The chassis can also support dual systems using the Phanteks Revolt X power supply.Model Name: Enthoo Pro 2 (Tempered Glass) / Enthoo Pro 2 Closed (Solid Side Panel)Case Dimension (WxHxD): 240 x 580 x 560Form Factor: Full TowerMaterials: Steel ChassisMotherboard Support: SSI-EBB, E-ATX, micro-ATX, mini-ITXInternal 3.5” bay: 12 (4x included, also supports 2.5” drives)Internal 2.5” bay: 11 (11x included)PCI Slots: 8GPU Length: 503mmCPU Cooler Height: 195mmNet Weight: 12 kgGross Weight: 14 kgThe Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 and Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 Closed are now available at Overclockers UK for £124.99 and £115.99, respectively.