Phanteks Introduces Evolv Shift 2 and Shift 2 Air Mini-ITX Cases

Specifications

Evolv Shift 2 Side Panels: Tempered Glass

Evolv Shift 2 Air Side Panels: Mesh Fabric

Case Dimensions (WxHxD): 170 x 490 x 274mm / 6.7 x 19.3 x 10.9in

Form Factor: Vertical Form Factor

Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX

PSU Support: SFX, SFX-L

Front I/O: Power Button, D-RGB Colour, D-RGB Mode, 2x USB 3.0

Riser Cable: PCIe 3.0 x16

PCI Slots: 2 (2.9 slot GPU cooler clearance)

GPU Length Clearance: 335mm / 13.2in

CPU Cooler Clearance: 85mm / 3.3in

Radiator Support: 120mm

Warranty: 5 years limited

The Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 and Shift 2 Air cases offer 360 access to all hardware components when all the side panels are stripped down. It supports SFX and SFX-L power supply units but supports graphics cards of up to 2.9-slot thickness. The Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 has tempered glass side panels that offer a clear view of the interior and one pre-installed SK-140mm D-RGB PWM fan. On the other hand, the Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 Air has breathable mesh side panels that offer improved cooling. Both cases feature a D-RGB power LED which supports D-RGB controllers and motherboard RGB sync technologies.Both the Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 and Evolv Shift 2 Air are available in Satin Black and Anthracite Grey colours.The Phanteks EVOLV Shift 2 and EVOLV Shift 2 Air mini-ITX cases are now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for 99.95 and 89.95, respectively. Both mini-ITX chassis models are expected to arrive on 12th of December, 2020.