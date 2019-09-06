Phanteks Introduces Evolv Shift 2 and Shift 2 Air Mini-ITX Cases

Phanteks introduces the Evolv Shift 2 and Evolv Shift 2 Air mini-ITX cases offering the unique design of the original Evolv Shift in a compact and space-efficient mini-ITX chassis form-factor. Like the Phanteks Evolv Shift, the Evolv Shift 2 and Evolv Shift 2 Air features a vertical design similar to the NZXT H1 and SilverStone LD03 cases. The vertical design allows the case to have a smaller footprint and would fit in any environment from gaming desktops to living room. Compact it may be, the Evolv Shift 2 and Shift 2 Air supports up to three 120mm or 140mm fans and graphics cards of up to 2.9-slot thickness and up to 335mm in length.
The Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 and Shift 2 Air cases offer 360° access to all hardware components when all the side panels are stripped down. It supports SFX and SFX-L power supply units but supports graphics cards of up to 2.9-slot thickness. The Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 has tempered glass side panels that offer a clear view of the interior and one pre-installed SK-140mm D-RGB PWM fan. On the other hand, the Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 Air has breathable mesh side panels that offer improved cooling. Both cases feature a D-RGB power LED which supports D-RGB controllers and motherboard RGB sync technologies.
Both the Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 and Evolv Shift 2 Air are available in Satin Black and Anthracite Grey colours.
Specifications
Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 / Evolv Shift 2 Air
Evolv Shift 2 Side Panels: Tempered Glass
Evolv Shift 2 Air Side Panels: Mesh Fabric
Case Dimensions (WxHxD): 170 x 490 x 274mm / 6.7 x 19.3 x 10.9in
Form Factor: Vertical Form Factor
Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX
PSU Support: SFX, SFX-L
Front I/O: Power Button, D-RGB Colour, D-RGB Mode, 2x USB 3.0
Riser Cable: PCIe 3.0 x16
PCI Slots: 2 (2.9 slot GPU cooler clearance)
GPU Length Clearance: 335mm / 13.2in
CPU Cooler Clearance: 85mm / 3.3in
Radiator Support: 120mm
Warranty: 5 years limited
Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks EVOLV Shift 2 and EVOLV Shift 2 Air mini-ITX cases are now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £99.95 and £89.95, respectively. Both mini-ITX chassis models are expected to arrive on 12th of December, 2020.