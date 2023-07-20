Phanteks Introduces New Glacier One 420 D30 Series

Phanteks today expanded the Glacier One D30 Lineup with the new Glacier One 420D30 All-In-One Liquid CPU cooler. Featuring triple D30-140 fans and 420mm radiator configuration, this cooler not only delivers exceptional performance but also boasts stunning visual brilliance.
One of the standout features of the Glacier One D30 AIO cooler is the clever daisy-chaining capability of its Phanteks D30 fans, enabling centralized control through a single cable. This innovative design eliminates cable clutter, simplifying the installation process and making it easier than ever to achieve a clean and organized build. The coolers generous copper base and fin array ensure efficient heat dissipation, positioning it as the ultimate cooling solution for high-end CPUs.
Designed with compatibility at its core, the Glacier One D30 AIO cooler boasts a sleek and compact design that optimizes clearance with motherboard and RAM components. The Glacier One D30 AIO Liquid Coolers now offer a comprehensive range, including 240, 360, and the newly introduced 420 models. All variants are seamlessly compatible with the latest Intel 14th Gen, Raptor Lake Refresh Processors, ensuring that users stay current with the latest processor technology.
Together with the recently released D30-140 fans and upcoming NV9 chassis, the Glacier One D30 420 AIO Liquid coolers offer an unparalleled blend of functionality and style to PC builders.
Pricing and Availability
The new Phanteks Glacier One 420 D30 Series will be available at partner resellers this October 2023. See pricing below.
Glacier One 420 D30 Black 189.90 | $189.99 | £164.99
Glacier One 420 D30 White 189.90 | $189.99 | £164.99