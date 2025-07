Phanteks Launches Eclipse G370A Chassis

The Phanteks Eclipse G370A is built for enthusiasts who demand strong thermal performance without unnecessary extras. Its full-mesh panel design ensures optimal airflow, while support for up to seven 120mm fans and a top-mounted 360mm radiator makes it an excellent choice for liquid cooling setups.What sets the G370A apart from other budget-friendly cases is its SSI-EEB motherboard compatibility, a rare feature in this price range. This makes it an ideal option for workstation builds, catering to professionals and power users who need extra expandability.• High-airflow mesh panels for superior cooling• Supports up to 7x 120mm fans• 360mm radiator clearance at the top• SSI-EEB motherboard support for workstation builds• Sleek, minimalist design with a focus on functionalityThe Phanteks Eclipse G370A is now available globally as of July 15th, 2025 priced at $59.99 (USD) / €59.90 (EUR) / £54.99 (GBP).