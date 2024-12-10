Phanteks Launches Eclipse G370A Chassis

Phanteks has officially released the Eclipse G370A, a new mid-tower ATX chassis that proves affordability doesnt mean compromising on performance. First showcased at COMPUTEX 2025, the Eclipse G370A is the latest addition to Phanteks popular Eclipse Series, offering gamers, PC builders, and workstation users a high-airflow, feature-rich case at an accessible price.



Designed for Performance and Expandability
The Phanteks Eclipse G370A is built for enthusiasts who demand strong thermal performance without unnecessary extras. Its full-mesh panel design ensures optimal airflow, while support for up to seven 120mm fans and a top-mounted 360mm radiator makes it an excellent choice for liquid cooling setups.

What sets the G370A apart from other budget-friendly cases is its SSI-EEB motherboard compatibility, a rare feature in this price range. This makes it an ideal option for workstation builds, catering to professionals and power users who need extra expandability.

Key Features
 High-airflow mesh panels for superior cooling
 Supports up to 7x 120mm fans
 360mm radiator clearance at the top
 SSI-EEB motherboard support for workstation builds
 Sleek, minimalist design with a focus on functionality

Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks Eclipse G370A is now available globally as of July 15th, 2025 priced at $59.99 (USD) / 59.90 (EUR) / £54.99 (GBP).

