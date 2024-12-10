Phanteks Launches Eclipse G370A Chassis

Phanteks has officially released the Eclipse G370A, a new mid-tower ATX chassis that proves affordability doesnt mean compromising on performance. First showcased at COMPUTEX 2025, the Eclipse G370A is the latest addition to Phanteks popular Eclipse Series, offering gamers, PC builders, and workstation users a high-airflow, feature-rich case at an accessible price.
Designed for Performance and Expandability
The Phanteks Eclipse G370A is built for enthusiasts who demand strong thermal performance without unnecessary extras. Its full-mesh panel design ensures optimal airflow, while support for up to seven 120mm fans and a top-mounted 360mm radiator makes it an excellent choice for liquid cooling setups.
What sets the G370A apart from other budget-friendly cases is its SSI-EEB motherboard compatibility, a rare feature in this price range. This makes it an ideal option for workstation builds, catering to professionals and power users who need extra expandability.
Key Features
High-airflow mesh panels for superior cooling
Supports up to 7x 120mm fans
360mm radiator clearance at the top
SSI-EEB motherboard support for workstation builds
Sleek, minimalist design with a focus on functionality
Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks Eclipse G370A is now available globally as of July 15th, 2025 priced at $59.99 (USD) / 59.90 (EUR) / £54.99 (GBP).