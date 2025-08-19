Phanteks Launches Enthoo Pro 2 Server V2 and Enthoo Elite Server Chassis

Phanteks has expanded its server-grade chassis lineup with the launch of the Enthoo Pro 2 Server V2 and Enthoo Elite Server. Designed for professional workstations, AI development, and enterprise computing, both full-tower cases offer extensive hardware compatibility, high airflow, and flexible storage and cooling configurations.
Built around the Enthoo platform, the new chassis support SSI-EEB server motherboards, multi-GPU systems, and large liquid cooling solutions, making them suitable for demanding workstation and server deployments.
Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 Server V2
The Enthoo Pro 2 Server V2 features an all-metal mesh exterior for maximum airflow and durability. Its spacious interior accommodates SSI-EEB motherboards, large radiators, multiple expansion cards, and high-capacity storage, while support for up to 15 cooling fans helps maintain optimal airflow across key components.
Key features:
All-metal mesh panels for maximum airflow and structural durability
Supports SSI-EEB motherboards
Supports up to 480mm and 360mm radiators
11 PCIe expansion slots
Supports up to 15 cooling fans with targeted airflow for CPU and PCIe zones
Supports up to 10 HDDs or 11 SSDs
Phanteks Enthoo Elite Server
Positioned as the flagship model, the Enthoo Elite Server is engineered for AI workstations, enterprise servers, and professional content creation systems. It offers support for E-ATX and SSI-EEB motherboards, dual power supply configurations, and multi-GPU installations.
The chassis provides 12 PCIe expansion slots, support for up to 29 fan mounting positions, and flexible storage options for high-capacity builds. Phanteks also includes an additional set of wheels to make transporting the large chassis easier.
Key features:
Designed for AI, server-grade, and workstation applications
Supports E-ATX and SSI-EEB motherboards
Dual PSU support
12 PCIe expansion slots
Supports up to 29 cooling fans
High-capacity storage support
Includes additional wheels
Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 Server V2 and Enthoo Elite Server are available now for pre-order at Overclockers UK.
Pricing:
Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 Server V2 (Black): US$199.99 / 199.90 / £199.90
Phanteks Enthoo Elite Server (Black): US$399.99 / 399.90 / £349.90