Phanteks Launches EVOLV Sound DRGB Mini Speakers

Phanteks introduces the new EVOLV Sound DRGB mini speakers inspired by the famous Phanteks EVOLV X chassis. The Phanteks EVOLV Sound DRGB will be a perfect complement to the EVOLV chassis or any Phanteks chassis for that matter. The mini speakers deliver a 2.0 audio system in a small and space-saving design that will fit any gaming desktop setup. The integrated RGB lighting on the EVOLV Sound DRGB mini speakers harmonizes with the Digital-RGB colour patterns known from Phanteks.
The Phanteks EVOLV Sound mini speakers are powered by a USB-A connector with a very simple and easy setup. The speakers come with a D-RGB controller on the side of the left speaker allowing users to change LED colours or turn the RGB lighting on or off.
Phanteks EVOLV DRGB Mini Speakers Specifications
Product Code: PH-SPK219
Dimensions: 78mm x 135mm x 80mm (1 speaker module)
Type: PC Mini Speaker
Controls: Power Button, Volume Up, Volume Down, D-RGB Mode, D-RGB Colour
Lighting: Digital-RGB LED
Materials: ABS Plastic, Fabric
Power Input: 5V / 1A
Total Watts (Peak): 10W
Total Watts (RMS): 6W
Scope of Delivery:
- 1x Left Speaker
- 1x Right Speaker
- 1x Accessory Box (contains Micro-USB cable, USB Power Cable, 3.5mm Audio Cable, Instruction Manual)
Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks EVOLV Sound DRGB Mini Speakers are now available at partner resellers worldwide. Now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £26.99. Learn more about the Phanteks EVOLV Sound DRGB Mini Speakers here.