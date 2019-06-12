Phanteks Launches EVOLV Sound DRGB Mini Speakers

Phanteks EVOLV DRGB Mini Speakers Specifications

Product Code: PH-SPK219

Dimensions: 78mm x 135mm x 80mm (1 speaker module)

Type: PC Mini Speaker

Controls: Power Button, Volume Up, Volume Down, D-RGB Mode, D-RGB Colour

Lighting: Digital-RGB LED

Materials: ABS Plastic, Fabric

Power Input: 5V / 1A

Total Watts (Peak): 10W

Total Watts (RMS): 6W

Scope of Delivery:

- 1x Left Speaker

- 1x Right Speaker

- 1x Accessory Box (contains Micro-USB cable, USB Power Cable, 3.5mm Audio Cable, Instruction Manual)