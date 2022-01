Phanteks Launches Evolv X Matte White Edition Chassis

The Phanteks Evolv X Matte White edition has majority of its components in white including the fan filters, shrouds, PCI shields, and the pre-installed Phanteks Premium 140mm white fans. The case supports 120mm and 140mm form-factor radiators supporting up to 360mm and 420mm radiators at the front, up to 360mm and 280mm radiators on the top, and 120mm and 140mm radiators/fans on the rear.For storage, the Phanteks Evolv X supports up to ten (10x) 3.5 HDDs and up to nine (9x) 2.5 HDDs/SSDs with the help of optional upgrades that are to be purchased separately. The case features internal concealing panels at the back of the motherboard area to hide cables and storage components. The Evolv X comes with digital RGB illumination on its front panel that supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies.The Phanteks Evolv X supports dual-system configuration when combined with the Phanteks Revolt X (dual-system) PSU. This allows builders to support an additional mini-ITX motherboard setup in the chassis for a second system running simultaneously.The new Phanteks Evolv X Matte White Edition chassis is now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for 234.95.