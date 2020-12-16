Phanteks Launches Evolv X Matte White Edition Chassis

Phanteks launches the Evolv X Matte White Edition chassis the same Evolv X layout and features with a touch of matte white colour for all-white PC builds. Designed as a high-end custom liquid cooling showcase, the Phanteks Evolv X offers the ultimate flexibility when it comes to hardware and cooling configurations. Today, Phanteks offers the Evolv X chassis in four different colours Satin Black, Anthracite Grey, Galaxy Silver, and Matte White.
The Phanteks Evolv X Matte White edition has majority of its components in white including the fan filters, shrouds, PCI shields, and the pre-installed Phanteks Premium 140mm white fans. The case supports 120mm and 140mm form-factor radiators supporting up to 360mm and 420mm radiators at the front, up to 360mm and 280mm radiators on the top, and 120mm and 140mm radiators/fans on the rear.
For storage, the Phanteks Evolv X supports up to ten (10x) 3.5 HDDs and up to nine (9x) 2.5 HDDs/SSDs with the help of optional upgrades that are to be purchased separately. The case features internal concealing panels at the back of the motherboard area to hide cables and storage components. The Evolv X comes with digital RGB illumination on its front panel that supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies.
Dual System Support
The Phanteks Evolv X supports dual-system configuration when combined with the Phanteks Revolt X (dual-system) PSU. This allows builders to support an additional mini-ITX motherboard setup in the chassis for a second system running simultaneously.
Pricing and Availability
The new Phanteks Evolv X Matte White Edition chassis is now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £234.95.