Phanteks Launches XT V3 Chassis, NEXLINQ Hub V2, and Premium Gen5 GPU Bracket

Phanteks XT V3  Compact High-Performance Chassis

Phanteks Nexlinq Hub V2 - Centralized Fan and Lighting Control

Phanteks Premium Gen5 Vertical GPU Bracket

Phanteks continues to push the boundaries of PC building with the release of the XT V3, a compact high-performance chassis designed for gamers and PC enthusiasts who demand both style and efficiency. The XT V3 supports up to seven fans, including three pre-installed bottom fans for direct GPU airflow, and offers dedicated 360mm radiator support at the top. Optimized for Rear-Connect motherboards, the chassis ensures tidy cable management, giving your build a clean, professional look without sacrificing airflow or performance. Compact chassis with tempered glass front panel. Supports up to 7 fans, with 3 bottom fans pre-installed. Dedicated 360mm radiator support at the top. Optimized for Rear-Connect motherboards and clean cable management. Triple bottom fan layout for direct GPU cooling.The release of Phanteks Nexlinq Hub V2 delivers the same trusted functionality of the original Hub, now refined into a slimmer design for easier integration into any build. Users gain centralized control over fans and lighting via the Nexlinq Windows App, Mainboard software, or Windows Dynamic Lighting.Breaking away from the bloated and glitch-prone software that has become industry standard, the Nexlinq App is engineered to be lightweight and responsive. It consumes as little as 0.2% CPU load depending on the system. This ensures smooth and reliable performance while providing precise fan control, temperature-based automation, and a wide range of curated lighting effects without unnecessary overhead. Slimmer design for easier integration in any build Same trusted functionality as V1, now in a more compact form Fan and lighting control via the Nexlinq App for Windows Multiple output ports to power a wide range of accessories Full compatibility with Mainboard software and Windows Dynamic Lighting Lightweight, responsive app with core system stats and advanced fan controls Wide range of curated lighting effectsThe Phanteks Premium Gen5 Vertical GPU Bracket allows gamers and PC enthusiasts to showcase their graphics cards in vertical orientation or tilted up to 30 degrees. Featuring D-RGB lighting for visual flair, the bracket supports PCIe Gen5.0, ensuring unrestricted GPU performance while maintaining a secure mount. It fits in any chassis with 7 open PCI slots, combining style and function in one solution. Vertical GPU support with tilt up to 30 degrees Full PCIe Gen5.0 support for unrestricted performance Secure GPU mounting system Integrated D-RGB lighting with smooth diffusion Compatible with any chassis featuring 7 open PCI slotsWith these three releases, Phanteks delivers solutions that empower PC builders with clarity, control, and standout aesthetics - from compact high-performance cases to centralized fan and lighting management and eye-catching GPU displays.All products will be available starting September 16, 2025, with the following suggested retail prices:Phantek XT V3 (Black or White): $69.99 / 69.90 / £59.95Phanteks NEXLINQ HUB V2 (Black): $24.99 / 24.90 / £21.90Phanteks Premium Gen5 Vertical GPU Bracket (Black or White): $79.99 / 79.90 / £69.90