Phanteks Offers Free Intel LGA 1700 Mounting Kit for Glacier One Series Coolers

Phanteks today announced that it will be offering free mounting kits for the Intel LGA 1700 platform to existing Glacier One All-In-One Liquid CPU coolers customers free of charge, allowing customers to use their current CPU/AIO coolers with the new 12th generation Intel Core CPUs. The new LGA 1700 mounting kit will be available free of charge via Phanteks Customer Support once LGA 1700 motherboards are sold. Customers will need to send proof of purchase of Phanteks Glacier One AIO Liquid Coolers and either an LGA 1700 CPU or an LGA 1700 motherboards will be required.
Phanteks is also in the process of updating all current Glacier One AIO liquid coolers to include LGA 1700 mounting kits. For some models, the updated Intel LGA 1700 mounting kits are already included.
How To Request an LGA 1700 Mounting Kit
For more information or to get your free upgrade, please see the email links below:
Americas: [email protected]
International: [email protected]
