Phanteks Releases XT M3 Chassis

Phanteks proudly introduces the XT M3, the latest entry in its XT chassis lineup, first revealed at COMPUTEX 2025. Designed for gamers and PC builders who demand premium features in a compact footprint, the XT M3 delivers high-end performance, exceptional airflow, and a clean, modern designat an affordable price.



The Phanteks XT M3 features tool-less panels for effortless access and fast builds, making it easier than ever to assemble or upgrade your system. While maintaining a compact footprint, it supports up to 9 fan positions, includes preinstalled 3x M25 120mm fans, and provides dedicated 360mm radiator support in the top. Triple bottom fan mounts offer direct GPU airflow, and generous internal space accommodates full-size GPUs and Rear-Connect Mainboards for clean cable routing.

Key Features
 Tool-less side panels for easy access
 Up to 9 fan mounting positions for optimised airflow
 Includes preinstalled 3x 120mm M25 fans
 Dedicated 360mm radiator space at the top
 Triple bottom fan mounts for direct GPU cooling
 Rear-Connect Mainboard compatibility
 Support for full-length GPUs and next-gen hardware
 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 + 1x USB-A 3.0 front I/O

With premium features packed into a refined, space-conscious design, the XT M3 sets a new bar for compact gaming casesdelivering on The Premium Standard of Excellence.

Pricing and Availability
The Phanteks XT M3 cases will be available at partner resellers starting July 1st, 2025.
Now available on Amazon for $69.99, available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £59.90 with the fanless variant for £49.90.

