Philips 243B9H Monitor Rolls In USB-C Display & Charging For Home/Office Use

Those working in front of a monitor for many hours, whether from their home or at the office, have a specific set of needs related to making those long hours easier and more comfortable.monitors B Line is specifically designed to meet those needs and more, thus supporting a wide number of professionals seeking a comfortable, reliable and secure monitor. Philips monitors announces the latest B Line model, the 243B9H, with 23.8 (60.5 cm) display size, Full HD resolution and a 75 Hz refresh rate.Theis equipped with a USB-C port. This enables the transfer of the video signal (via USB-Cs DisplayPort alternate mode) from the connected computer to the monitor and at the same time USB Power Delivery of up to 65 W for charging an attached laptop with one and the same cable. The 3-port USB 3.2 hub integrated into the monitor ensures high-speed data transfer to connected peripherals such as external hard drives or SSDs.This type of connectivity makes make the new Philips 243B9H easy to use for everyone. The monitor also sports other features to support professionals, such as built-in stereo speakers for multimedia and a webcam. This pop-up webcam offers enhanced security. Practical and discrete, the webcam can be easily pulled out for video conferences and tucked back into the monitors bezel when no longer needed.Moreover, the webcam is also equipped with advanced sensors for Windows Hello facial recognition, allowing users to log in with biometrics, thus making the process faster and more secure. Both home users and professionals working with sensitive data (or seeking a bit more privacy) will appreciate the extra safety that the Philips 243B9H provides.The Philips 243B9H also features important technologies for easing any discomfort caused by prolonged sessions in front of the monitor. Its IPS panel provides extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. In addition, it also features Low Blue Mode, FlickerFree technology and EasyRead Mode  technologies that help the eyes stay healthy and ensure visual comfort.This viewing experience is enhanced by Philips SmartErgoBase, a monitor stand that delivers ergonomic display comfort combined with cable management. The stand offers a wide range of adjustments including height, swivel, tilt and rotation, allowing the monitor to be positioned to suit users needs.The Philips monitor 243B9H is now available at an RRP of £259.99.Please note that only monitors that will be available in Europe are going to be announced. Any monitor not included in the Philips EU websites is not to be considered for the European market.