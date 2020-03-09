Philips 279C9 LCD Display Outed With Zero-Bezel Design

, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for, announces the new, a 27 (68.47 cm) monitor that meets even the most ambitious requirements for the highest productivity and a greater and fresher user experience. The exceptional design of the 279C9 has been awarded the iF Design Award 2020 and as Red Dot winner 2020.Its elegant outline, USB-C port, high image quality and ergonomic features make the Philips 279C9 the perfect solution for any home user with high demands on style. Thanks to its 4K resolution the display is also ideal for professionals who require highest details and fidelity.The Philips 279C9 monitor features a Zero Bezel design, which eliminates the surrounding frame resulting in an expansive picture and simultaneously enables seamless multi-monitor set-ups. Moreover, its black textured finish makes this monitor the perfect work solution for modern and eye-catching interiors.The brilliant design does not stop at the front: thanks to its amazing cable management it reduces one of the biggest struggles when it comes to a neat workspace  cable clutter.Nowadays everyone is used to work with multiple devices connected, which means that ports are a key feature that cannot be missed. The Philips 279C9 includes a USB Type-C connector, which allows users to transfer data at a super-speed and charge the laptop at the same time (up to 65W). The monitor also features one DisplayPort, two HDMI and four USB 3.2 ports.The IPS panel chosen for this model gives extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, allowing for a clear and bright image from almost every angle. Moreover, IPS displays ensure remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for viewing and editing photos, movies and for web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy at all times. In addition, with its UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, 1.07 billion colours, and the VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 support, this monitor reproduces every detail. A great and fuller colour palette will enrich the vision and make every image more engaging, with deeper and more nuanced blacks, and peak brightness up to 400 nits.The Philips 279C9 also supports AMD FreeSync technology for effortlessly smooth gameplay without stutter or tearing, while also supporting SmartImage game mode for picture enhancement.When working, there are three major aspects that we should always take care of: keep a correct posture, reduce eye fatigue and take some rest. The Philips 279C9 makes working hours as comfortable as possible starting from its base: the SmartErgoBase is a unique tilt, swivel, pivot and height-adjustable stand that provides maximum flexibility to the user and delivers ergonomic display comfort, allowing the display to be positioned easily as needed.To ease the physical strains of a long workday, the display also features LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity and Flicker-Free technology for less eye-fatigue.The Philips 279C9 will be available end of August with an MSRP of £449.