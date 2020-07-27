Philips 498P9Z 49 165Hz Superwide Monitor Launched

Philips launches the new 498P9Z 49 superwide monitor with a 1800R curved VA panel, a 165Hz refresh rate, and Adaptive-Sync support for high-performance gaming and superb screen-space for productivity. The Philips 498P9Z has a 32:9 aspect ratio and a 5120 x 1440 resolution. The superwide monitor is expected to be available this August 2021 for £899 MSRP.
Expand Your HorizonsThe Philips 498P9Z SuperWide 49 monitor, with its 5120 x 1440 resolution, is designed to replace multi-monitor setups for a truly wide view with a 32:9 aspect ratio. It feels just like having two 27 16:9 QuadHD (2560 x 1440) displays side-by-side. It provides an amazing screen real estate with an immersive 1800R curvature making spreadsheets, editing timelines fully visible to programmers and editors.
Top-tier Visuals are Easy on the EyeThanks to its 165 Hz refresh rate, the Philips 498P9Z is not only a workhorse but a dream machine for gaming. The Philips 498P9Z is also VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 producing astonishing brightness, contrast, and colours. Adaptive-Sync support delivers smooth gameplays for gaming.
Created for professionals and high-frequency users, visualisation is easy on the eye. With anti-glare and low monitor reflection, images are crystal clear with pure colour and excellent clarity. Eye care technologies like FlickerFree, EasyRead mode, and LowBlue mode work together for a more comfortable viewing experience, filtering harmful blue light emissions and eliminating flicker.
Designed For Multi-TaskingSuch a wide screen space is ideally suited to multitasking. The ratio and size of the display allow users to open multiple programs and documents at once. For the most extreme set-ups and multitasking, the Philips 498P9Z features MultiView technology and a built-in KVM switch. MultiView enables connecting multiple sources and viewing them side-by-side allowing users to work with multiple devices simultaneously. The MultiClient Integrated KVM switch allows users to switch in between devices with the use of one monitor-keyboard-mouse setup.
