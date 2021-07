Philips 498P9Z 49 165Hz Superwide Monitor Launched

Expand Your Horizons

Top-tier Visuals are Easy on the Eye

Designed For Multi-Tasking

The Philips 498P9Z SuperWide 49 monitor, with its 5120 x 1440 resolution, is designed to replace multi-monitor setups for a truly wide view with a 32:9 aspect ratio. It feels just like having two 27 16:9 QuadHD (2560 x 1440) displays side-by-side. It provides an amazing screen real estate with an immersive 1800R curvature making spreadsheets, editing timelines fully visible to programmers and editors.Thanks to its 165 Hz refresh rate, the Philips 498P9Z is not only a workhorse but a dream machine for gaming. The Philips 498P9Z is also VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 producing astonishing brightness, contrast, and colours. Adaptive-Sync support delivers smooth gameplays for gaming.Created for professionals and high-frequency users, visualisation is easy on the eye. With anti-glare and low monitor reflection, images are crystal clear with pure colour and excellent clarity. Eye care technologies like FlickerFree, EasyRead mode, and LowBlue mode work together for a more comfortable viewing experience, filtering harmful blue light emissions and eliminating flicker.Such a wide screen space is ideally suited to multitasking. The ratio and size of the display allow users to open multiple programs and documents at once. For the most extreme set-ups and multitasking, the Philips 498P9Z features MultiView technology and a built-in KVM switch. MultiView enables connecting multiple sources and viewing them side-by-side allowing users to work with multiple devices simultaneously. The MultiClient Integrated KVM switch allows users to switch in between devices with the use of one monitor-keyboard-mouse setup.Learn more about the Philips 498P9Z SuperWide Monitor here.