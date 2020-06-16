Philips Deliver UltraClear 4K with the 288E2UAE IPS Monitor

The newmonitor (28"/71,1 cm) with its 4K resolution, 10-bit IPS panel, USB 3.2 SuperSpeed data transfer, and slim, attractive design, is the perfect choice for consumers looking for stylish looks and professional-level performance for entertainment and work alike. Thanks to its very high 4K resolution and an incredible pixel density of 157 ppi, the image is extremely sharp, while 1.07 billion colours, 119% sRGB coverage and a colour accuracy of DeltaE under 2 make images look vivid and natural.Users expect the best experience from every display they use, and the Philips 288E2UAE delivers: UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution and Ultra Wide Color gamut. Thanks to its 1.07 billion colour capabilities, every colour comes to life and every detail is enhanced. The 28 monitor utilises an IPS panel and SmartContrast technology for rich details even in dark areas, delivering the rewarding visual experience users expect from a Philips monitor. And when tasks are complex, users can rely on MultiView technology to simultaneously connect two devices, such as a PC and a notebook, in Picture-in-Picture or Picture-by-Picture modes.For work, entertainment and every other task, users want speed and ease of use. The Philips 288E2UAE features a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, offering one USB upstream and four downstream ports, so users can connect their keyboard and mouse to the monitor. One USB port supports fast charge and meets the USB-IF Battery Charging (BC1.2) standard, allowing users to charge their compatible smartphones. For more options, the monitor also offers HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity. All ports are located on one horizontal line at the back of the monitor, and a cable management system helps maintain a tidy workspace. The EasySelect key, a joystick that allows quick access to the monitor menu, makes life even easier. Every detail is intended to keep the front bezel clean and maintain an orderly desk.Philips monitors are known for their elegant design and comfort features, and the Philips 288E2UAE keeps each of these promises. It offers ultra-narrow bezels, a slim design and an elegant stand, making it the ideal choice for design-conscious users, who will also benefit from a large viewing area. The adjustable stand can be tilted (-5/20°) and positioned to the optimal height thanks to its 100 mm height adjustment feature. Easy on the eyes, the Philips 288E2UAE monitor features an anti-glare screen, EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience, Flicker-free technology and LowBlue mode for more comfortable viewing.This Philips monitor also stands out for its sustainability features. Compliant with RoHS standards, it is EnergyStar 8.0 and TCO certified, lead and mercury free, and its packaging is made from 100% recyclable material.The Philips 288E2UAE monitor is available from February with an RRP of £269.