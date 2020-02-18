Philips Display Range Adds The Brilliance 49" Superwide 498P9

, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for, announces the newBrilliance 32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display, a 49 (48.8/124 cm) monitor designed with professionals in mind. This award-winning monitor is enriched with performance-enhancing features and with its luxurious 32:9 SuperWide 49 screen and a 5120 x 1440 pixel resolution, perfectly replaces two 27 16:9 Quad HD displays set up side-by-side.The 498P9 offers a distraction-free visualisation and more comfort to the eyes, thanks to its 1800R curved display that ensures a wider field of view and subtly wraps around the user. The 498P9 is equipped with a VA panel, offering very high native contrast (3000:1), a 70 Hz refresh rate for smoothly moving visuals, a high colour accuracy (DeltaE < 2) and wide gamut coverage (sRGB 121%, AdobeRGB 91%). The monitors attraction goes even beyond this: with MultiView technology, professionals can connect a PC and a laptop at the same time, as it enables active dual-connect and view. Now every minute spent working is more efficient, more productive, and more comfortable.With its impressive size, the Philips 498P9 monitor makes work easier. It features a wide array of connectivity options, such as DisplayPort, HDMI and USB 3.2. The built-in MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, together with the MultiView function, allow users to control two separate devices simultaneously with a single monitor-keyboard-mouse set-up, saving even more time and space. You can just press a button and switch between sources connected via the two USB 3.2 uplink ports, boosting the most complex multi-tasking.It is known that professionals who spend a lot of time in front of the monitor naturally benefit from the latest technological advancements. However, they also require a sense of comfort to ensure an optimal working environment. The Philips 498P9 display has it all, such as the ergonomic the Compact Ergo Base, a user-friendly Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and is height-adjustable so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.The Philips 498P9 monitor stands out from the crowd thanks to its wide range of technological features. Dual QHD resolution (5120 x 1440) ensures the massive screen delivers crisp details and picture fidelity  perfect for those tasks that require precision and accuracy. The image quality is enhanced even more thanks to SmartImage, an exclusive leading-edge technology that analyses the content displayed on the screen and optimises the display performance. Moreover, the Adaptive-Sync technology ensures effortlessly smooth action for fluid, artefact-free gaming performance to enjoy the SuperWide aspect ratio after working hours.For Philips, user comfort has always been a priority, so the 498P9 offers a multitude of features including LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free technology to reduce flicker for less eye fatigue.With regard to sustainability, this new model can also score: by flicking the 0-Watt hard switch, users can completely cut off the monitors AC power, resulting in zero power consumption. Moreover, it meets environmental standards such as EnergyStar 8.0, EPEAT*, RoHS, TCO Certified, and its packaging material is 100% recyclable.The Philips 498P9 monitor is available from August 2020 with an MSRP of £749.