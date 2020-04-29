Philips Launches The E2 Monitor Series For Elegant Homes & Offices

PRESS RELEASE
Amsterdam, 3 September 2020 MMD, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for Philips monitors, launches the Philips E2 Series: a new family of monitors that combines elegant design and innovative features to fit both home and office lifestyles. The ultra-narrow 3-side or 4-side frameless design assures maximum viewing size with minimal distractions and it is especially suited for graphic design and professional applications. Moreover, thanks to the IPS panels the monitors are built on, they are the perfect choice for anyone looking for accuracy in colours and details.
"Many people nowadays have made home their office so they need a monitor that is suitable for multiple tasks, for work and entertainment. The new E2 series is the right candidate for those who want to combine essential features and a design that meets modern interiors", says Artem Khomenko, Senior Product Manager Europe at MMD Monitors & Displays.
The new E2 monitor series provides visuals to remember
High resolution means more pixels on the display and greater detail, a crucial feature for professional users such as graphic designers, CAD users and architects but an appreciated plus for any other user. The new E2 series ensures a great viewing experience, offering models ranging from Full HD to 4K UHD with an excellent picture quality (thanks to Ultra Wide-Color Technology, which delivers the outstanding number of 1.07 billion colours).
All the E2 Line monitors feature wide viewing angles for crisp images with deep contrast levels.. The viewing experience is also enhanced by SmartContrast, a technology that analyses the contents currently displayed and automatically adjusts colours and backlight intensity. SmartImage is a technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for the ultimate display performance.
E2 Line monitors' features ensure a good gaming experience
This new series offers SmartImage Game Mode, a quickly accessible OSD setting fine-tuned for gamers, offering multiple options. For example, "FPS" mode (First person shooter) improves dark areas in games, allowing to see objects in the shadow easier, while "Racing" mode adapts the display with the fastest response time and rich colour, along with other image adjustments.
Each of the new monitors offers some specific features for a better and smoother gameplay. For example, the new Philips 242E2FA and the 272E2FA monitors feature 1 ms response time (MPRT[1]), while the Philips 288E2A and the 345E2AE monitors assure fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with AMD FreeSyncTM technology.
Features for any kind of user and a green consciousness
The new E2 family of monitors feature a whole range of technologies designed for a better user experience. EasyRead mode ensures a paper-like reading experience, Flicker-free Technology and LowBlue Mode enable more comfortable viewing and easy-on-the-eyes productivity. These monitors feature a discreet EasySelect toggle key to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu, and with the cable management system, users will have a neat workspace.
Some models such as the Philips 288E2A and 345E2AE also enable active dual connect and view thanks to MultiView, allowing users to work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.
All these monitors are entirely free of harmful substances like lead and mercury, are RoHS-compliant and include 100% recycled packaging material. Moreover, they are certified Energy Star 8.0 and TCO as well. Their packaging itself is completely recyclable.
E2 Line monitors availability
The new E2 Line features the Philips 242E2FA Full HD LCD monitor, the Philips 272E2FA Full HD LCD monitor, the Philips 288E2A 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor and the Philips 345E2AE UltraWide LCD monitor.
More information on Philips monitors is available at https://www.philips.co.uk/c-m-pc/monitors
[1] Motion Picture Response Time: it is a more intuitive way to describe response time, which directly refers to the duration between seeing blurry noise and clean, crisp images.
[2] The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
