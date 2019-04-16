Philips MMD Launch the 24" 243B1 Monitor with USB-C Connectivity

LCD panel type:- :- IPS technology

Backlight type:- W-LED system

Panel Size:- 23.8 inch/60.5 cm

Display Screen Coating:- Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%



Effective viewing area:- 527.04 (H) x 296.46 (V)

Aspect ratio:- 16:9

Maximum resolution:- 1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*

Pixel Density:- 93 PPI

Response time (typical):- 4 ms (Grey to Grey)*

Brightness:- 250 cd/m²

Contrast ratio (typical):- 1000:1

SmartContrast:- 50,000,000:1

Pixel pitch:- 0.2745 x 0.2745 mm

Viewing angle:- 178 (H)/178 (V) @ C/R > 10



Flicker-free:- Yes

Picture enhancement:- SmartImage

Colour gamut (typical):- NTSC 91%*, sRGB 107%*

Display colours:- 16.7 M

Scanning Frequency:- 3085 kHz (H) / 4875 Hz (V)

sRGB:- Yes

EasyRead:- Yes

LowBlue Mode:- Yes

Adaptive sync:- Yes

VESA:- 100mm x 100mm



Connectivity



Signal Input:- DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, HDMI 1.4 x 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 65 W)

HDCP:- HDCP 1.4 (HDMI/DP/USB-C)

Signal Output:- DisplayPort out* (DP / USB-C)

USB:- USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)

Audio (In/Out):- PC audio-in; Headphone out

RJ45:- Ethernet LAN up to 1G*

Sync Input:- Separate Sync

, the leading display specialist and brand license partner formonitors, announces the launch of the 24 (60.5 cm)LCD monitor. Equipped with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), USB-C docking technology and HDMI connectivity as well as a rich variety of features and technologies designed for optimal comfort and productivity, this monitor is an excellent choice for the ecologically-minded: it not only meets strict environmental standards such as ENERGY STAR, EPEAT and TCO but is equipped with a PowerSensor that can save as much as 80% of energy costs.The Philips 243B1 offers the simplicity of USB-C one-cable docking. Users only need to plug their compatible notebook directly into the monitor using a single slim, reversible cable to enjoy safe and secure USB 3.2 high-speed data transfer and watch FHD videos while powering and recharging their notebook.Designed to deliver absolute user comfort and convenience, the Philips 243B1 features Flicker-Free technology and LowBlue Mode to protect from eye strain as well as the fully adjustable SmartErgoBase that allows the display to be swivelled, tilted, and pivoted for ergonomic comfort and effortless cable management. Easy connectivity is also guaranteed thanks to a host of options including DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, RJ45 and more.The Philips 243B1 complies with numerous environmental standards and certifications such as EnergyStar 8.0, EPEAT, TCO Certified Edge and RoHS. The built-in PowerSensor automatically detects the users presence and adjusts the monitors brightness in response, leading to longer monitor life and energy savings of up to 80%. In addition, the monitor is equipped with a LightSensor that automatically adjusts picture brightness to fit the lighting conditions in the room, as well as the Zero Power Switch that ensures zero energy consumption when the monitor is switched off. Delivered in 100% recyclable packing materials, the Philips 243B1 is made of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and entirely free of harmful substances such as mercury, lead, and PVC/BFR.Convenient, productivity-enhancing and eco-friendly, the Philips 243B1 monitor will be available from March 2020 with an RRP of £239.