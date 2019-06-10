Philips MMD's 346P1CRH Monitor Launches With USB-C Docking & DisplayHDR 400 Compliance

LCD panel type:- VA LCD

Backlight type:- W-LED system

Panel Size:- 34 inch / 86.36 cm

Display Screen Coating:- Anti-Glare, 2H, Haze 25%

Effective viewing area:- 797.2 (H) x 333.7 (V)  at a 1500 R curvature*

Aspect ratio:- 21:9

Maximum resolution:- 3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz*

Pixel Density:- 110 PPI

Response time (typical):- 4 ms (Grey to Grey)*

Brightness:- 500 cd/m²

Contrast ratio (typical):- 3000:1

SmartContrast:- 80,000,000 :1

Pixel pitch:- 0.23175 x 0.23175 mm

Viewing angle:- 178º (H)/178º (V) @ C/R > 10

Picture enhancement:- SmartImage

Display colours:- 16.7 M

Colour gamut (min.):- BT. 709 Coverage: 96%*; DCI-P3 Coverage: 90%*

Colour gamut (typical):- NTSC 98%*, sRGB 120%*, Adobe RGB 88%*

HDR:- DisplayHDR 400 certified (DP/HDMI)

Scanning Frequency:- 30160 kHz (H)/48100 Hz (V)

SmartUniformity:- 93 ~ 105%

Delta E:- < 2 (sRGB)

sRGB:- Yes

Flicker-free:- Yes

LowBlue Mode:- Yes

EasyRead:- Yes

Adaptive sync:- Yes

KVM:- Yes



Connectivity



Signal Input:- DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 90 W)

Signal Output:- DisplayPort out (DP, USB-C)*

HDCP:- HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DP)



USB:

- USB-C x 1, USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)

Audio (In/Out):

- Headphone out

RJ45:

- Ethernet LAN up to 1G*

Sync Input:- Separate Sync



USB Docking

USB-C:- Reversible plug connector

Super speed:- Data and Video transfer

DP:- Built-in Display Port Alt mode

USB-C power delivery:- USB PD version 3.0

USB-C max. power delivery:

- Up to 90 W* (5 V/3 A; 7 V/3 A; 9 V/3 A; 10 V/3 A; 12 V/3 A; 15 V/3 A; 20 V/4.5 A)

, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for, announces the launch of the. Featuring a curved UWQHD display with DisplayHDR 400, this monitor delivers an outstanding visual performance in addition to offering a host of convenient connectivity features such as a built-in USB-C docking station and KVM switch, and a wide array of technologies and innovations to enhance user comfort and ensure the most productive, enjoyable work day possible.In terms of connectivity, the Philips 346P1CRH has it all. Equipped with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 and RJ45, it also features a built-in USB-C docking station with power delivery that offers instant productivity. Users can simply and easily connect all of their peripherals to the monitor, eliminating cable clutter while recharging their notebook computer with one simple, reversible USB-C connector that also allows them to watch high-resolution videos, transfer files at super speed, and more. Thanks to MultiView technology, users can take advantage of dual connect and view to simultaneously work with multiple devices, such as a PC and notebook computer, while a MultiClient Integrated KVM switch enables them to control two separate PCs with a single monitor-keyboard-mouse set-up and provides the ability to toggle back and forth between sources at the push of a button.The Philips 346P1CRH offers users the visual pleasure of CrystalClear images with QHD 3440 x 1440 resolution for exceedingly crisp, lifelike picture quality. VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 means extra brightness, deeper contrasts and stunning colours for images that truly pack a punch. The screens 178/178 wide viewing angles and UltraWide 21:9 format make it generous enough to accommodate group work as well as side-by-side multi-file comparisons that professionals in finance, banking and graphic design are certain to appreciate. And gaming fans are in for a visual treat as well, thanks to Adaptive-Sync technology that guarantees fast, fluid gameplay.The Philips 346P1CRH is packed with smart, efficient features to boost comfort and convenience. A height-adjustable, tiltable stand ensures ergonomic ease, while TÜV certified eye comfort features reduce eye fatigue. A handy Windows Hello pop-up webcam equipped with facial recognition technology provides secure login and can be discretely tucked away when not in use. This monitor is ecologically-minded as well, offering power-saving features such as a LightSensor and PowerSensor that can save up to 70% on energy costs. It also meets EnergyStar 8.0, EPEAT* and RoHS standards, is free of harmful substances such as mercury and lead, and uses 100% recycled packaging material.Powerful, feature-rich, and a delight to behold, the Philips 346P1CRH monitor will be available from March 2020 with an RRP of £499.