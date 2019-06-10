Philips MMD's 346P1CRH Monitor Launches With USB-C Docking & DisplayHDR 400 Compliance

Amsterdam, 9 March 2020 MMD, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for Philips monitors, announces the launch of the 34" (86.36 cm) Philips 346P1CRH LCD monitor. Featuring a curved UWQHD display with DisplayHDR 400, this monitor delivers an outstanding visual performance in addition to offering a host of convenient connectivity features such as a built-in USB-C docking station and KVM switch, and a wide array of technologies and innovations to enhance user comfort and ensure the most productive, enjoyable work day possible.
Hassle-free connectivity
In terms of connectivity, the Philips 346P1CRH has it all. Equipped with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 and RJ45, it also features a built-in USB-C docking station with power delivery that offers instant productivity. Users can simply and easily connect all of their peripherals to the monitor, eliminating cable clutter while recharging their notebook computer with one simple, reversible USB-C connector that also allows them to watch high-resolution videos, transfer files at super speed, and more. Thanks to MultiView technology, users can take advantage of dual connect and view to simultaneously work with multiple devices, such as a PC and notebook computer, while a MultiClient Integrated KVM switch enables them to control two separate PCs with a single monitor-keyboard-mouse set-up and provides the ability to toggle back and forth between sources at the push of a button.
Superior picture quality
The Philips 346P1CRH offers users the visual pleasure of CrystalClear images with QHD 3440 x 1440 resolution for exceedingly crisp, lifelike picture quality. VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 means extra brightness, deeper contrasts and stunning colours for images that truly pack a punch. The screens 178/178 wide viewing angles and UltraWide 21:9 format make it generous enough to accommodate group work as well as side-by-side multi-file comparisons that professionals in finance, banking and graphic design are certain to appreciate. And gaming fans are in for a visual treat as well, thanks to Adaptive-Sync technology that guarantees fast, fluid gameplay.
Extra comfort, enhanced convenience
The Philips 346P1CRH is packed with smart, efficient features to boost comfort and convenience. A height-adjustable, tiltable stand ensures ergonomic ease, while TÜV certified eye comfort features reduce eye fatigue. A handy Windows Hello pop-up webcam equipped with facial recognition technology provides secure login and can be discretely tucked away when not in use. This monitor is ecologically-minded as well, offering power-saving features such as a LightSensor and PowerSensor that can save up to 70% on energy costs. It also meets EnergyStar 8.0, EPEAT* and RoHS standards, is free of harmful substances such as mercury and lead, and uses 100% recycled packaging material.
Technical Specs
LCD panel type:- VA LCD
Backlight type:- W-LED system
Panel Size:- 34 inch / 86.36 cm
Display Screen Coating:- Anti-Glare, 2H, Haze 25%
Effective viewing area:- 797.2 (H) x 333.7 (V) at a 1500 R curvature*
Aspect ratio:- 21:9
Maximum resolution:- 3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz*
Pixel Density:- 110 PPI
Response time (typical):- 4 ms (Grey to Grey)*
Brightness:- 500 cd/m²
Contrast ratio (typical):- 3000:1
SmartContrast:- 80,000,000 :1
Pixel pitch:- 0.23175 x 0.23175 mm
Viewing angle:- 178º (H)/178º (V) @ C/R > 10
Picture enhancement:- SmartImage
Display colours:- 16.7 M
Colour gamut (min.):- BT. 709 Coverage: 96%*; DCI-P3 Coverage: 90%*
Colour gamut (typical):- NTSC 98%*, sRGB 120%*, Adobe RGB 88%*
HDR:- DisplayHDR 400 certified (DP/HDMI)
Scanning Frequency:- 30160 kHz (H)/48100 Hz (V)
SmartUniformity:- 93 ~ 105%
Delta E:- < 2 (sRGB)
sRGB:- Yes
Flicker-free:- Yes
LowBlue Mode:- Yes
EasyRead:- Yes
Adaptive sync:- Yes
KVM:- Yes
Connectivity
Signal Input:- DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 90 W)
Signal Output:- DisplayPort out (DP, USB-C)*
HDCP:- HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DP)
USB:
- USB-C x 1, USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
Audio (In/Out):
- Headphone out
RJ45:
- Ethernet LAN up to 1G*
Sync Input:- Separate Sync
USB Docking
USB-C:- Reversible plug connector
Super speed:- Data and Video transfer
DP:- Built-in Display Port Alt mode
USB-C power delivery:- USB PD version 3.0
USB-C max. power delivery:
- Up to 90 W* (5 V/3 A; 7 V/3 A; 9 V/3 A; 10 V/3 A; 12 V/3 A; 15 V/3 A; 20 V/4.5 A)
Powerful, feature-rich, and a delight to behold, the Philips 346P1CRH monitor will be available from March 2020 with an RRP of £499.
* EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.