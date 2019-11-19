Philips Present the 272B1G Monitor for 'Ecologically Minded' Professionals

Picture/Display

 LCD panel type: IPS technology

 Backlight type: W-LED system

 Panel Size: 27 inch/68.6 cm

 Display Screen Coating: Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%

 Aspect ratio: 16:9

 Maximum resolution: 1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*

 Pixel Density: 82 PPI

 Response time (typical): 4 ms (Grey to Grey)*

 Brightness: 250 cd/m²

 Contrast ratio (typical): 1000:1

 SmartContrast: 50,000,000:1

 Viewing angle: 178º (H)/178º (V), @ C/R > 10

 Picture enhancement: SmartImage

 Display colours: 16.7 M

 Colour gamut (typical): NTSC 76%*, sRGB 98%*

 Scanning Frequency: 3085 kHz (H) / 4875 Hz (V)

 sRGB

 Flicker-free

 LowBlue Mode

 EasyRead

 Adaptive sync



Connectivity



 Signal Input: VGA (Analogue), DVI-D (digital, HDCP), DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4 x 1

 HDCP: HDCP 1.4 (DVI/DP/HDMI)

 USB:: USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)

 Audio (In/Out): PC audio-in, Headphone out



Convenience

 Built-in Speakers: 2 W x 2

 User convenience: SmartImage, Input, PowerSensor, Menu, Power On/Off

 Control software: SmartControl

 Other convenience: Kensington lock, VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)

 Plug and Play Compatibility: DDC/CI, Mac OS X, sRGB, Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7



Stand



 Height adjustment: 150 mm

 Pivot: -/+ 90 degree

 Swivel: -/+ 180 degree

 Tilt: -5 ~ 35 degree



Power



 ECO mode: 10.5 W (typ.)

 On mode: 14.7 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)

 Standby mode: 0.35 W (typ.)

 Off mode: Zero watts with Zero switch

 Energy Label Class: A++ Power LED indicator: Operation - White, Standby mode - White (flashing)

 Power supply: Built-in, 100240 VAC, 5060 HzDimensions

 Product with stand (max height): 613 x 537 x 205 mm

 Product without stand (mm): 613 x 366 x 51 mm

 Packaging in mm (W x H x D): 700 x 456 x 216 mm

, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for, announces the, designed for optimal comfort and productivity, with reduced environmental impact in mind. This 27" (68.6 cm) LCD monitor is a further improvement on the greenest display launched last year, the Philips 241B7QGJ. The new model offers ecologically-minded professionals a full set of innovative tools to boost performance at work while respecting the environment. Delivering sensible power savings, the 272B1G also enables great productivity thanks to a full range of high-performance and intelligent ergonomic features, including IPS technology, LowBlue Mode and SmartErgoBase.This is the top choice for ecologically-minded professionals looking for super energy-efficient tools with brilliant performance, meeting the latest power efficiency standards as ensured by the Energy Star 8.0 certification.The Philips 272B1G monitor is further proof of Philips long-standing commitment to sustainability and the environment. It is specifically designed to have the lowest environmental impact possible. Compliant with RoHS standards1, this eco-friendly monitor is entirely free of substances such as lead, mercury and PVC/BFR. Moreover, all plastic body parts, metal chassis parts, and packing materials are 100% recyclable.Pairing the new energy-efficient design with an array of power-saving technologies, the Philips 272B1G is the state of the art for a new sustainable productivity model.Among the technologies that help the Philips 272B1G step to a higher energy class while assuring excellent performance is the PowerSensor, which detects the absence of the user via harmless infrared signals and automatically reduces monitor brightness, alone cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent. Moreover, it also features LightSensor technology which adjusts picture brightness depending on the light conditions in the room. But it goes even further! The Philips 272B1G employs a new power-efficient feature: an LED backlight technology that maintains brightness and colour fidelity using significantly less energy. The A++ energy grade further underlines the energy efficiency of the model.To perfectly complete its eco-conscious power savings, Philips added a Zero power consumption switch. At the flick of the 0-watt hard switch (conveniently located at the back of the display), the monitor is completely cut off from AC power. This results in zero power consumption, reducing your carbon footprint even further.The Philips 272B1G represents the new generation of cutting-edge energy-efficient working tools, which modern professionals with a special care for the environment are asking for. Its highly energy-efficient design ensures great productivity and high performance and it provides an answer to the need for the industry to evolve with the changing times.The Philips 272B1G features a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution panel and the IPS technology, offering outstanding vivid and crisp images that can be enjoyed from almost any angle. IPS panels are also a great choice for professionals that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times. Moreover, Adaptive-Sync guarantees seamless video quality.Eye fatigue caused by many hours at the computer is not a problem with the Philips 272B1G, as it comes equipped with effective ergonomic features to maximise user comfort. LowBlue mode and Flicker-Free technology contribute to an easy-on-the-eye working experience, while the fully adjustable SmartErgoBase stand allows users to place the monitor at the optimal position for maximum ergonomic comfort, helping to ease the physical strain of a long workday.With this monitor, professional users will have a robust, efficient and outstanding companion to meet their new needs arising from the working day transformation we are facing  while effortlessly making a positive impact on our environment.The Philips 272B1G monitor is available from June 2020 with an MSRP of £199.99. Full technical specifications can be found at https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/2/272b1g_00/272b1g_00_pss_enggb.pdf