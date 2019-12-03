Philips Present Two New Momentum Monitors, Inc. Bowers & Wilkins Collab.

Amsterdam, 30 June 2020 MMD, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for Philips Monitors are releasing two new Momentum monitors, one of which includes a product collaboration with Bowers & Wilkins. The first is the 558M1RY which at 55 inches (139.7 cm) is the largest console gaming optimised monitor on the market, the second being the 278M1R, a 27-inch (68.6 cm) monitor designed for esports on consoles. The 558M1RY will bring a whole new dimension to gaming, boasting a 4K UHD resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, a specially designed speaker by Bowers & Wilkins, and Ambiglow, which extends around the screen. The 278M1R is the first Philips monitor designed exclusively with console esports players in mind, its 27 inches and is HDR Ready.
The 55 will be available end of June 2020 and the 27 as of July 2020.
The most immersive monitor on the market
The 558M1RY is a truly one box solution to immersive gaming and entertainment. Players will be completely engrossed in their games with a 55-inch screen and 3-sided Ambiglow. The monitor dazzles with its UltraClear 4K UHD resolution, featuring 3840 x 2160 pixels and DisplayHDR 1000. Users can adjust the HDR to their preferences with HDR Game, HDR Movie, HDR Photo and an HDR personal modes; HDR can also be completely turned off.
With a 4000:1 static contrast ratio, games, TV shows & movies will be beautifully displayed with deep inky blacks and stunning colours. Low input lag means gamers will receive visual feedback with minimal latency as well as tear-free visuals and reduced motion blur thanks to the 60 - 120Hz refresh rate (depending on the port used) and AMD FreeSync.
The 55 comes with a speaker engineered by Bowers & Wilkins, a British loudspeaker company globally renowned for their innovative designs and sound engineering. The soundbar is built into the monitor meaning users can plug in and play immediately. The soundbar has a 40W total output power, 2.1 Channel Sound System, DTS Sound and a frequency response of 50Hz to 20kHz. It also comes with various audio modes which are designed for gamers in mind such as Sport & Racing, RPG & Adventure, Action as well as a Movie, Music and Personal mode.
The immersive Ambiglow technology creates a halo of light from the monitor that enlarges the screen and immerses users into their games. Its technology processes the incoming content and projects matching light all around the monitor. On the 558M1RY the Ambiglow is placed around 3 sides providing users with more immersion than ever before.
Philips Momentum 55 console gaming monitor with 4K UHD, DisplayHDR 1000, 60 -120 Hz, 4ms (Grey to Grey),
Input Lag 2.5ms through HDMI and 1.5ms through DP, Adaptive-Sync and Bowers & Wilkins sound
A console optimised monitor designed for competitive play
The 278M1R is Philips Monitors first product which is optimized towards competitive esports on consoles, in particular FPS, Action or Racing titles. At a more compact 27 inches, the 278M1R is the smaller monitor within the line-up and comes with a 130mm height adjustable stand, a tilt adjustment of -5/20° and swivels (+-33°), meaning its easily adjustable for optimal eye comfort. Philips monitors signature Ambiglow is present on all four sides of the monitor positioning it as a stylish centre piece for all gamers setups.
Equipped with 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and low input lag, the 278M1R is designed with competitive players in mind. Theres minimal delay between users actions and what they see on screen, resulting in non-choppy gameplay and lighting fast feedback giving players the upper hand over their competition.
278M1Rs 2 x 2.0 HDMI ports allow multiple sources to be connected and the audio can be streamed through the DTS Sound speakers (5W x 2).
Philips Momentum 27 console gaming monitor with 4K UHD, HDR Ready, 60 Hz, Adaptive-Sync and DTS Sound
All specifications from both monitors make them the best fit for the current consoles but are also able to accommodate the new and upcoming console generation. The 558M1RY will be available at the end of June 2020 with a MSRP of £1199 and the 278M1R will be released at the end of July with a MSRP of £399.
More information on Philips monitors is available at https://www.philips.co.uk/c-m-pc/monitors.