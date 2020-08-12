Philips TAGH401BL Gaming Headset Powered By Dirac Spatial Audio

Dirac and Philips teamed up to release the TAGH401BL Gaming Headset - Philips first-ever gaming headset with Diracs award-winning spatial audio solution. The breakthrough solution produces a virtualized 3D, 7.1 surround sound experience through the 2-channel headset to put users at the center of the action. The Philips TAGH401BL marks the first collaboration between the two tech innovators, and the headset is now available internationally. The Philips TAGH401BL gaming headset features an ultra-lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam earpads, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, delivers a better, more immersive gaming experience to users.
Dirac solutions breathe a new layer of life and detail into the gaming experience; sounds that were previously lost are now present and accurately placed around the gamer as if real-life, stated Lars Isaksson, Dirac VP of Headphone & Streaming Audio. By collaborating on developing Philips new gaming headset, were delivering their customers the realism and immersion that makes the difference between an ordinary and extraordinary gaming experience. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Philips Monitors to push the boundaries of gaming audio.
Dirac Spatial AudioGaming headphone users are increasingly demanding higher sound quality and more immersion with higher positional accuracy, while multichannel content is also gaining momentum. Diracs pioneering digital audio solutions deliver a close-to-reality immersive sound experience while optimizing the acoustic performance of headphones for enhanced sound quality.
Diracs spatial audio solution, now featured in Philips gaming headset, creates high-precision spatial audio. Gamers will feel completely surrounded by the sound and will be able to hear where the sound comes from and from how far. Furthermore, the solutions patented sound optimization technology takes the headphones acoustic performance to next level. The result is more balanced and cleaner sound, where dialogue is crisper and more intelligible and even the most subtle details are revealed like passing footsteps or discreet whispers. Deeper, cleaner bass also brings more excitement and intensity to gameplay.
With overall improved sound quality and a natural, accurate spatialization, gaming experiences become much more comfortable even with long sessions. This also allows the headset to be used for various content, such as movies and music listening. In fact, users can even toggle between two sound modes a spatial sound mode ideal for gaming & movies, and an optimized sound mode ideal for music through a switch on the headsets USB cord.
Pricing
The Philips TAGH401BL Gaming Headset is now available for 59.90 MSRP.