Plextor Unveils M10P Series PCIe Gen4 SSD

The Plextor M10PY variant sports a die-casted heat sink design that features a graphene surface treatment for efficient thermal cooling during peak performance. The Plextor M10PY SSD’s RGB lighting is programmable for different effects and synchronizations with RGB software from many leading motherboard brands, including ASUS Aura Sync , ASRock Polychrome Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, and MSI Mystic Light Sync, among others. The Plextor M10PG also offers excellent cooling capabilities with a beautifully streamlined anodized aluminium heat sink. The Plextor M10PGN comes without a heat sink and designed to fit laptops, ultrabooks, and small-form-factor PCs.The Plextor M10PY (add-in-card), Plextor M10PG (heat sink), and Plextor M10PGN (bare) models will be available in 2TB, 1TB, and 512GB capacity options. The Plextor M10P series will be available beginning in June of 2021.