Press Release
Plextor launches the M10P Series PCIe Gen4 SSD featuring speeds of up to 7000MB/s read and up to 5000MB/s write delivered by the PlexNitro II Technology. The Plextor M10P Series SSDs also feature dynamic RGB lighting to complement most gaming PC setups today. The M10P is built with high-quality and reliable KIOXIA BiCS Flash 3D flash memory, available in capacities of up to 2TB.
The Plextor M10PY variant sports a die-casted heat sink design that features a graphene surface treatment for efficient thermal cooling during peak performance. The Plextor M10PY SSDs RGB lighting is programmable for different effects and synchronizations with RGB software from many leading motherboard brands, including ASUS Aura Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, and MSI Mystic Light Sync, among others. The Plextor M10PG also offers excellent cooling capabilities with a beautifully streamlined anodized aluminium heat sink. The Plextor M10PGN comes without a heat sink and designed to fit laptops, ultrabooks, and small-form-factor PCs.
Availability
The Plextor M10PY (add-in-card), Plextor M10PG (heat sink), and Plextor M10PGN (bare) models will be available in 2TB, 1TB, and 512GB capacity options. The Plextor M10P series will be available beginning in June of 2021.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« COLORFUL Launches GPU History Museum · Plextor Unveils M10P Series PCIe Gen4 SSD