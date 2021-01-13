PNY Introduces GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Card Line-Up

PNY releases its line-up of GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards for gamers and creators the PNY GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB and PNY GeForce RTX 3060 12GB UPRISING. The REVEL model appeals to gamers and enthusiasts with its full-spectrum RGB lighting. The PNY GeForce RTX 3060 XLR8 REVEL and UPRISING models comes in a compact 2-slot form-factor making it suitable for a wide variety of PC builds.
The PNY GeForce RTX 3060 XLR8 REVEL and UPRISING graphics cards feature a passthrough cooling design that promotes faster airflow through the heatsink. Both models come with a metal backplate for aesthetics and rigidity.
PNY GeForce RTX 3060 SeriesPNY GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB
Part Number: VCG306012DFXPPB
CUDA Cores: 3584
Clock Speed: 1627 MHz
Boost Speed: 1852 MHz
Memory Speed (Gbps): 14
Memory Size: 12GB GDDR6
Memory Interface: 192-bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 336
TDP: 170 W
Power Input: 1x 8-Pin PCI-E
Bus Type: PCI-Express 4.0 ×16
Card Dimensions: 9.72" x 4.72" x 1.57"; Dual Slot
PNY GeForce RTX 3060 12GB UPRISING
Part Number: VCG306012DFMPB
CUDA Cores: 3584
Clock Speed: 1627 MHz
Boost Speed: 1852 MHz
Memory Speed (Gbps): 14
Memory Size: 12GB GDDR6
Memory Interface: 192-bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 336
TDP: 170 W
Power Input: 1x 8-Pin PCI-E
Bus Type: PCI-Express 4.0 ×16
Card Dimensions: 10.19" x 5.00" x 1.65"; Dual Slot
Availability
The PNY GeForce RTX 3060 Series graphics cards will be available at the end of February 2021 via BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, PNY.com, and partner resellers worldwide.
For more information, please visit the following product page links below.
