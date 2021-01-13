PNY Introduces GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Card Line-Up

PNY GeForce RTX 3060 Series

The PNY GeForce RTX 3060 XLR8 REVEL and UPRISING graphics cards feature a passthrough cooling design that promotes faster airflow through the heatsink. Both models come with a metal backplate for aesthetics and rigidity.Part Number: VCG306012DFXPPBCUDA Cores: 3584Clock Speed: 1627 MHzBoost Speed: 1852 MHzMemory Speed (Gbps): 14Memory Size: 12GB GDDR6Memory Interface: 192-bitMemory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 336TDP: 170 WPower Input: 1x 8-Pin PCI-EBus Type: PCI-Express 4.0 ×16Card Dimensions: 9.72" x 4.72" x 1.57"; Dual SlotPart Number: VCG306012DFMPBCUDA Cores: 3584Clock Speed: 1627 MHzBoost Speed: 1852 MHzMemory Speed (Gbps): 14Memory Size: 12GB GDDR6Memory Interface: 192-bitMemory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 336TDP: 170 WPower Input: 1x 8-Pin PCI-EBus Type: PCI-Express 4.0 ×16Card Dimensions: 10.19" x 5.00" x 1.65"; Dual SlotThe PNY GeForce RTX 3060 Series graphics cards will be available at the end of February 2021 via BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, PNY.com, and partner resellers worldwide.For more information, please visit the following product page links below.